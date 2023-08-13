SportsCOUNTDOWNBusinessMirrorAugust 13, 20234 views1 minute read A man with a kid in tow passes by the Tissot Swiss Watch countdown for the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 2023 World World Cup at the Mall of Asia By the Bay in Pasay City. ROY DOMINGO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Related TopicsFeatured Previous Article Sports Matildas carvesPath to history The Associated PressAugust 13, 2023 Know more Know more Know more 35 min Sports Matildas carvesPath to history The Associated PressAugust 13, 2023 Know more 31 min Sports Sen Tol, Bachmann open ROTC Games BusinessMirrorAugust 13, 2023 Know more 52 min Sports Suarez must prove himself–Arum Josef RamosAugust 13, 2023 Know more 42 min Sports Espartero, Sales, Lapuz show potentialin Junior PGT series Mount Malarayat leg BusinessMirrorAugust 13, 2023 Know more 51 min Sports E-Painters off to rough start in Jones Cup BusinessMirrorAugust 13, 2023 Know more 43 min Column Sports Have a BlastTV Rick OlivaresAugust 13, 2023 Know more 554 min Sports Mickelson has wagered more than $1B in 30 years Associated PressAugust 13, 2023 Know more 624 min Sports NBA & Hip-Hop: Intertwined Associated PressAugust 13, 2023 Know more 452 min Sports Kyrgios pulled out of US Open, misses all four 2023 majors Associated PressAugust 13, 2023 Know more 461 min Sports Milo backs DepEd Brigada Eskwela campaign BusinessMirrorAugust 13, 2023 Know more 702 min Sports Lanete comes out of retirement; Cebu Chooks! vies in Mongolia tilt BusinessMirrorAugust 11, 2023 Know more 701 min Sports Adamson U goes for title sweep against De La Salle BusinessMirrorAugust 11, 2023 Know more 702 min Sports Bulldogs ready to rumble back to V-League Collegiate throne BusinessMirrorAugust 11, 2023 Know more 754 min Sports Paralluelo’s extra-time goal gives Spain a win over the Dutch and a Women’s World Cup semifinal spot The Associated PressAugust 11, 2023 Know more 661 min Sports Spain’s Putellas is again on the bench against Netherlands in Women’s World Cup quarterfinal The Associated PressAugust 11, 2023 Know more 711 min Sports England midfielder Lauren James handed 2-match ban at Women’s World Cup The Associated PressAugust 11, 2023 Know more 681 min Sports Russian soccer club says Norwegian player leaves after drone attack on Moscow neighborhood The Associated PressAugust 11, 2023 Know more 634 min Sports US cyclist Chloe Dygert returns from career-threatening injury to regain world title The Associated PressAugust 11, 2023 Know more 684 min Sports After stocking up on big-name players, Saudi Arabia’s ambitious soccer league starts Friday The Associated PressAugust 11, 2023 Know more 711 min Sports Samuel Eto’o faces probe for alleged ‘improper conduct’ after complaints by Cameroonian stakeholders The Associated PressAugust 11, 2023