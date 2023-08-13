China FM Wang Yi asks PHL to meet them ‘halfway’ in WPS row

CHINA’S Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged the Philippines to meet them “halfway” in resolving their dispute in the West Philippine Sea.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made this statement while on a three-nation tour to Southeast Asia — Singapore, Malaysia, and Cambodia.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang “hopes that the Philippine side will abide by the consensus reached in the past, and meet China halfway to find a viable way to manage the maritime situation appropriately.”

The statement did not specify what that “consensus” was.

However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had claimed that the Philippine government had earlier promised to remove the World War II ship, BRP Sierra Madre, from Ayungin Shoal.

Last week, the Philippines had protested the firing of water cannon and blockade made on two resupply boats and two Philippine Coast Guard escort ships while on their way to Ayungin Shoal.

“China is willing to properly handle existing differences with the Philippines through bilateral dialogue,” Wang said as quoted by the Ministry.



Xinhua, China’s state-owned news agency, also quoted Minister Wang as saying that he is “willing to work with Asean to accelerate consultations” on the Code of Conduct in the South Sea, and “strive to reach an agreement” on regional rules that are “effective, substantive and in line with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.”

Also, Wang lambasted the United States and “some other forces” for using the August 5 incident near Ayungin Shoal “to serve their own geopolitical strategy.”

“The US and some other forces have used the Ren’ai Jiao issue to fan the flames, to sow discord between China and the Philippines, and stoke confrontation,” Wang said.

He insisted that the “initiative of maintaining” peace and stability in the South China Sea lies in “the hands of regional countries.”

Wang warned other countries in Southeast Asia “against the masterminds behind the scenes and urged them to play a leading role in maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea.”

“Over the years, under the efforts of China and Asean, the situation in the South China Sea has been stable and provided a good environment for their respective development,” he said.

China and ASEAN countries have the ability and wisdom to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea, he added.

Image credits: China Foreign Ministry





