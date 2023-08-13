Bong Go joins Samar Day feast, cites support for key devt projects in province

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go joined the Adlaw han Barangay 2023 as part of the Samar Day Celebration in Catbalogan City, Samar, on August 11, marking a joyous occasion for the province.

Under the theme “One People, One Samar: Sustaining Peace and Progress,” the senator highlighted how Samar exemplifies a unified community, “bound together by our shared heritage, culture, and aspirations.”

One of the notable aspects of the senator’s speech was his commitment to supporting the Provincial Government of Samar and its component local government units. He stressed the initiatives that have created lasting change for all Samareños, such as the Malasakit Program.

“Alam n’yo, parati ko kasing naririnig, ‘salamat Senador Bong Go’ sa mga proyekto, ‘salamat Pangulong Duterte sa mga tulong.’ Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n’yo kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo,” said Go.

“Kahit saang sulok kayo sa Pilipinas, pupuntahan ko kayo basta kaya ng aking katawan at panahon. Sanay ako sa trabaho. Umaga, tanghali, hapunan, kahit sa panaginip, nagtatrabaho ako,” he affirmed.

Go also emphasized the importance of accessible healthcare, saying that no citizen should struggle to receive the medical care they need. A brainchild of Go, the Malasakit Centers program was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which he principally authored and sponsored. The program helps ensure that particularly poor and indigent patients can more conveniently get medical assistance from the government.

There are now 158 Malasakit Centers throughout the country, which have already served seven million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health. In the province, a Malasakit Center is located at Samar Provincial Hospital in Catbalogan City which he also visited that day to provide aid to patients and medical frontliners.

He also highlighted his efforts for the establishment of Super Health Centers which were funded through his initiative with the support of DOH and fellow lawmakers. Moreover, Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of the Regional Specialty Centers bill which is now awaiting approval of the President before becoming a law. Both initiatives aim to bring medical services from the government closer to Filipinos in need.

“Tutulong ako sa inyong ospital basta huwag ninyong pabayaan ang mga mahihirap nating kababayan, ‘yung mga helpless, hopeless nating kababayan na walang matakbuhan kung hindi tayong nasa gobyerno. Tulungan po natin sila,” he urged.

Go then paid homage to the Tandaya Festival, recognizing it as not only a celebration of Samar’s rich culture but a reflection of the progress and success of the community.

“Ang bawat pagdiriwang, sayaw, musika – lahat ng ito ay nagkukuwento kung sino tayo at kung ano ang ating kayang marating bilang mga Samareños,” he remarked.

Praising the 951 barangay captains in attendance, Go acknowledged the crucial role of barangay officials as frontliners in serving the people. He said, “Walang pinipiling oras ang kanilang pagseserbisyo,” highlighting their readiness to respond at any time. His team also distributed tokens to them.

In recognition of their service, Go spoke about the Magna Carta for Barangays Bill and other initiatives aimed at providing salaries, allowances, and other benefits to barangay workers. He emphasized that these efforts are “to show appreciation for their incomparable service and their immeasurable contribution to the betterment of our country and our society.”

On the same day, Go also provided support to 2,000 barangay health workers who were in attendance during the oath taking of the BHW Federation of Samar. Joining him were BHW Partylist Rep. Natasha Co and Gov. Sharee Ann Tan who both also provided assistance to the BHWs.

Go also took the opportunity to acknowledge the dedicated service of key local officials who have been instrumental in the development of Samar. He expressed gratitude to Governor Sharee Ann Tan, Vice Governor Arnold Tan, Samar 1st District Representative Jimboy Tan, and Samar 2nd District Representative Michael Tan, Catbalogan Mayor Dexter Uy, among others.

During his visit, Go first led the inauguration and ribbon-cutting of the Tandaya Hall in Catbalogan City where he was joined by 24 Mayors and Vice Mayors and their councilors. Go was instrumental in securing funding for the project.

Later that day, he also conducted site inspections of several key development projects which he supported as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance. Among these which are under construction are the New Catbalogan City Hall, a new Sports Complex and the Lagundi-San Andres Access Road.

Aside from these projects, Go, in the past years, also extended his support to the rehabilitation of farm-to-market roads in Basey, Marabut, Talalora and Tarangnan; construction of farm-to-market road in Pinabacdao; construction of public market in San Jorge, Talalora and Tarangnan; construction of evacuation centers in Sta. Margarita and Zumarraga; construction of seawall in Sto. Niño; and acquisition of a dump truck in Jiabong to create more economic opportunities and help improve living conditions in the province.

In his closing remarks, Go called upon all Samareños to honor their past, celebrate the present, and look forward to a future filled with promise and progress. “Together, we can make your beloved province a place where dreams are realized, where families thrive, and where our shared values guide us toward a brighter tomorrow,” he concluded.

