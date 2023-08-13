Bong Go calls for review of flood control strategy; appeals to gov’t to help farmers affected by calamities

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go outlined his appeals to help address two pressing issues in the country namely agricultural support and flood control, in a bid to bolster the agricultural sector and the country’s food security.

“Maliban po sa mga interventions natin para sa ating local farmers, kailangan din nating paigtingin ang ating kampanya laban sa agricultural smuggling,” said Go in an interview on August 10, Thursday, after assisting poor residents in Alaminos City, Pangasinan.

Go also stressed that both farmers and consumers cannot just wait when market prices are better. He appealed to concerned agencies to provide marketing assistance to farmers to help them trade and sell their products on their own at better prices.

“Unahin po natin, proteksyunan po natin ang ating local farmers, suportahan po natin sila. At importante dito, ang mga farmers natin dapat po maging masaya,” he added.

He further emphasized the need to empower farmers to form cooperatives and to establish post-harvest facilities. He stated, “Marami naman pong tulong ang ating gobyerno, importante po ma-guide sila ng maayos.”

“Importante po magkaroon sila ng post-harvest facilities. Malaking tulong po ito na mapanatili ang quality ng kanilang produkto at maibenta nila sa tamang presyo,” added Go.

Go is one of the authors of Republic Act No. 11901, which expanded the agriculture, fisheries, and rural development financing system. He has also been advocating for other programs to support farmers and fisherfolks in the country, such as the enhancement of the irrigation of farmlands and expansion of the National Rice Program.

Go also co-authored the New Agrarian Emancipation Act which was recently enacted into law. The measure seeks to condone loans that agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) incurred in owning lands under the government’s agrarian reform programs.

Moreover, the senator also filed SBN 2117 which aims to provide full crop insurance coverage for agrarian reform beneficiaries, as well as SBN 2118 which aims to provide better insurance coverage and services to farmers and help mitigate the impact of natural disasters on the agricultural sector, if enacted into law.

Earlier, Go also emphasized the importance of improving competitiveness and safeguarding local farmers and industries amid the recently ratified Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement. Go believes that with open competition as a result of RCEP, the prices of goods should decrease, and ordinary Filipinos, especially the poor and those in the agricultural sector, must benefit from it.

Meanwhile, Go appealed to the Department of Public Works and Highways to review strategies on flood control projects given this recurring problem that also affects agricultural lands.

“Kahapon po, during (the) Senate Committee (on Public Works) hearing on the country’s flood control, masterplan and priority projects, una ko pong hiningi sa kanila ‘yung kanilang accomplishment report,” he said.

“Kahit noong panahon pa ni dating pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte noong 2019, may pondo na po diyan na mga P82 billion, 2020 P80.7 billion… Kada taon may pondo pong inilaan sa flood control, ano na ho ba ang natapos nila at ano ho ba ang accomplishment report nila?,” he added.

Go also questioned the prioritization of flood control projects and locations where these are built.

“Ilagay ninyo po sa mga lugar na flood-prone areas. Pampanga, Bulacan, NCR (National Capital Region). Para proteksyunan ang tao. ‘Wag n’yong ilagay sa mga lugar na wala naman kayong pino-proteksyunan, wala namang tao,” he exclaimed.

Go stressed on August 9, Wednesday, the need for accountability, strategic prioritization, and long-term solutions to address recurring problems in flood-prone areas during a Committee on Public Works hearing on the country’s flood control master plan and outstanding projects.

“Yun lang po sir ang tatlong hiningi ko: (1) accomplishment report, (2) copy of master plan at (3) prioritization dito sa mga flood control projects ninyo po na dapat po’y makinabang yung mga lugar na dapat makinabang – yung mga flood prone areas,” he asked during the hearing.

Go’s demand for accountability, transparency, and prioritization in flood control projects align with his broader efforts to help affected communities recover and rebuild. His team has been consistently providing relief to affected communities in Central and Northern Luzon.

“Malaking abala ang pagbaha para sa ating mga kababayan at malaki rin ang pinsalang dulot nito sa mga ari-arian at kabuhayan nila. Higit sa lahat, inilalagay nito sa alanganin ang buhay ng mga tao, kaya naman nararapat lamang na masolusyunan ito sa lalong madaling panahon,” he said earlier.

Image credits: Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB





