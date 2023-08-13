7 smart home products to enhance your living experience

The pandemic sparked a smart home trend in the Philippines, with 8.8% of households becoming smart homes in 2022. And guess what? It’s projected to soar even higher to 19.5% by 2027, thanks to ongoing innovation!

As smartphones continue to win over consumers, household products are keeping up with the trend. From robot vacuums to hi-tech security systems, smart home products are now the new luxury for every Filipino home.

Transform Your Living Space with These 7 Smart Home Essentials from Wilcon Depot

Ready for the convenience of smart home products? Great news! Wilcon Depot, the Philippines leading home improvement and construction retailer, has everything you need to upgrade your living space with comfort, sustainability, and safety. Check out these seven awesome products and start your smart home journey today!

Kohler’s Veil Intelligent Toilet is the embodiment of minimalist and ergonomic design. Featuring an LED nightlight, a hands-free opening and closing function, and an LCD remote control, using this lavatory is now incredibly comfortable and effortless. Additionally, its sophisticated and balanced curves perfectly comprise a minimalist and ergonomic design, making the Veil Intelligent Toilet a remarkable fixture.

The Ariston Aures Smart shower system is sleek, safe, and smart. It features an anti-scaling system that keeps the water temperature comfortable, allowing you to enjoy a refreshing and relaxing bathing routine.

Get ready for a fantastic and safe shower experience with the GROHE Euphoria 180 Shower system. It offers GROHE TurboStat to keep the water temperature just right and a GROHE SafeStop button to prevent accidental burns. Switch between the head shower and hand shower using the Aquadimmer function and enjoy the adjustable rain spray pattern. For added safety, you can opt for the SafeStop Plus limiter and the GROHE EasyReach tray attachment.

Designed for the GROHE Rapido SmartBox, this awesome bathroom fixture offers easy shower control and the ability to adjust water volume. You can use multiple outlets at the same time, providing a truly customizable and luxurious shower experience.

Unwind in style with this exquisite whirlpool massage bathtub! It comes with therapeutic hydrotherapy features that soothe sore areas of the body. Plus, the easy installation and hassle-free maintenance make it a perfect addition to any home.

Experience precise and efficient cooking with this sleek induction hob from Franke. With its powerful 3.5kW induction hob and instant heat control, cooking becomes faster and more enjoyable.

Say goodbye to kitchen smoke with the Hamden Basic Rangehood Touch Control! This smart device offers powerful extraction, built-in LED lighting, and convenient touch-button controls for a smoke-free and enjoyable cooking experience.

Other than these seven items, you can upgrade your home with these cutting-edge smart items also available at Wilcon Depot:

Smart Lock (Fingerprint, Card, Pincode, Smartphone access)

Smart LED Lights (WiFi + Bluetooth)

Smart Vacuum (WiFi)

Smart CCTV Camera

Video Doorbell

Why Smart Homes are Winning Over Filipinos

With modern Filipino homes embracing the convenience of smart home technology, daily life becomes easier and more enjoyable. Smart homes promote energy efficiency and sustainability while creating a more cost efficient living space. The ongoing advancements, like Artificial Intelligence (AI), promise even more exciting possibilities in the future.

