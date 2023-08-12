ZTE included in FTSE4GoodIndex Series for 8th straight year

ZTE Corp. (www.zte.com.cn/global), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, has been listed once again in the prestigious FTSE4Good Index Series, a responsible investment (RI) index of FTSE Russell, a London Stock Exchange Group company. The recognition marks ZTE’s eighth consecutive inclusion, with ZTE’s H-share and A-share previously honored in the FTSE4Good Index Series in 2015 and 2021, respectively.

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

As a frontrunner in the ICT industry, ZTE has been incorporating the ethos of sustainable development into its corporate governance and operational endeavors, continuously elevating its social responsibility performance.

ZTE has actively engaged in recent years in global decarbonization and economic transformation, assuming a pivotal role in promoting green development. In May, the company expressed its participation in the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), with the aim to achieve significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in line with the 1.5°C temperature rise limitation pathway and ultimately reach net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.

ZTE helps to connect the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technologies and integrated solutions, as its portfolio spans all series of wireless, wireline, devices and professional telecommunications services. Serving over a quarter of the global population, ZTE is dedicated to creating a digital and intelligent ecosystem, and enabling connectivity and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges.

More information about ZTE’s delivery of social, environmental and governance values is available in the company’s FY22 Sustainability Report.