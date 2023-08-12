Tips on how to successfully buy K-pop concert tickets online

SCORING tickets to K-pop concerts has been difficult even before the pandemic. During EXO’s last concert in the Philippines in 2019, fans camped outside the MOA Arena as early as three days before ticket selling.

Due of the pandemic, more people got into K-pop and tickets today are even more challenging to obtain. I remember that so many colleagues were asking me how to get complimentary tickets for Seventeen’s concerts in the Philippines last year. I told them that even buying those precious tickets was hard.

Not a lot of K-pop fans camp out these days. Most of them go online to buy tickets, but believe me when I say that it’s a bloodbath out there. If your internet connection is not consistently strong, you simply don’t stand a chance.

That said, I talked to longtime K-pop fans and asked them for tips on how to buy concert tickets online without ending up exhausted, crying, or both. But, if you’re on TikTok, you know that ticket-selling days always have people bursting in tears either way, whether they get tickets or not.

To secure tickets online, K-pop diehards said that it would be helpful to have an account with the selling platform (SM Tickets or Ticketnet). Next, always remember to use credit and debit cards and e-wallet apps like GCash.

Here are the other tips to help you get those coveted concert tickets:

Be sure about your desired seat but also have Plans A, B, and C ready. Most fans now want VIP standing or VIP soundcheck for obvious reasons but let me tell you that those tickets are the first to go. There are also slots allocated for sponsors and there are house seats (for the owners or management of the venues), so there are thousands of you vying for a few slots. General Admission and Upper Box also sell out quicker than other tiers.

Make sure your connection is good and strong. Some of my friends check in at hotels in BGC and Alabang. I don’t want to put their names here but these hotels have really strong internet and my friends always get their desired tickets when they’re checked-in at these establishments. Also, one of these hotels allows people to access their internet as long as you’re inside the premises. You don’t need to check in but unless you’re seated in one of their restaurants, you can’t whip out your laptop and start buying tickets. A word of caution though: Sharing your private information, such as credit card details, can pose data security risks so you might need to take this into consideration.

This may sound like a classist statement—it’s not intended to be such because K-pop concert tickets are luxuries and basic necessities—but your gadgets matter. The more high-powered your laptop or mobile phone are, the better for you. Make sure you have several gadgets ready before selling opens.

Have several paying options ready. Because of the huge volume of people at ticket-selling websites like Ticketnet and SM Tickets, your usual payment option could sometimes fail so it’s best to have a credit card, a debit card, GCash, and PayPal ready.

Some people I know ask their friends abroad to buy tickets for them from Philippine websites. Why? Because those who are abroad have a competitive edge due to the speed of their Internet. Here’s the thing though, Philippine ticket-selling websites only accept Philippine-issued cards. You need to ask your friends to do that or give them your own card details. This tip actually works. All of my friends who have done this have succeeded in getting their desired tickets.

If you’re on stan Twitter, you know that there are people who offer ticketing assistance. I have never tried getting tickets through them but people I asked have. Most have been successful but a number have been scammed so if you go for this option, please be careful.

Make sure you’re logged in to your account before the start of ticket-selling and don’t forget to refresh the page once selling begins.

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto on Pexels





