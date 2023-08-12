MECCA OF ART: Why Angono, Rizal captivates as the country’s Art Capital

It’s so easy to figure out why this rapidly-urbanizing Rizal town has been regarded as the country’s “art capital” for the longest time. Upon entering it from C-6 and the lake shore road in Taytay, you will be welcomed by an artsy boundary arch with the painter’s easel, to emphasize what Angono is known for.

As you drive along the narrow roads around Angono, you will realize that the decades-old claim to fame is real and isn’t just sloganeering. A foray to the revered mecca of art deserves a visit, and appreciate local art and the Filipino workmanship.

Interior of the Blanco Family Museum.

This once obscure town takes pride in its hundreds, or perhaps thousands of artists—painters, musicians, sculptors, designers, literary and performing artists, artisans, and others who are indirectly connected with the art industry. It also boasts of having the most number of art galleries and museums in such a small area, that touring and beholding their beauty will take you an entire day.

The locals say that art started early in this town by the Laguna Lake more than 2,000 years ago, evident in the Angono-Binangonan Petroglyphs, an ancient stick figure art carved in the mountain-top rock formations. Tucked in the jagged cliffs of the Eastridge Golf Course, the site is maintained by the National Museum and runs an archaeological museum.

These petroglyphs consists of 127 human and animal figures engraved on the rock wall. The Angono Petroglyphs is considered the oldest form of art in the Philippines dated probably during the late Neolithic period. They are the oldest known work of art in the Philippines, and the engravings show stylized human figures, frogs and lizards, along with other designs.

Carlos “Botong” V. Francisco’s house wall with a bas-relief art. A photo of Botong Francisco.

This discovery was reported in March 1965 to the National Museum by the late National Artist of the Philippines, Carlos “Botong” V. Francisco.

Like Botong Francisco, many home-grown artists who has been acclaimed world-wide remained in Angono, passing the love of art from one generation to the next. They now have opened their homes to the public as a museum. It is a delight to know that many of the museums and artsy cafes are situated within a few blocks from each other. Because of this, a do-it-yourself walking tour of the area is possible and very pleasant. Here are the following prominent museums in town.

Botong Francisco Museum

Uncovered in the 1960s by Carlos “Botong” V. Francisco, one of the town’s pioneer artists while on scouting for a venue to paint, the Petroglyphs is an age-old proof that art has been part of the local way of life for a long time.

Inside Botong Francisco’s house. “Higantes ” made out of paper mache.

Proclaimed a National Artist for Visual Arts in 1973, Botong is a revered muralist who interpreted the country’s most historic events on canvas, and are now part of prestigious government and private collections. His name is a byword in the Philippine art scene and the inspiration of all painters in Angono and neighboring towns. Its resident curator, Totong Francisco revealed that his grandfather was also LVN Pictures’ production designer.

Guests can take a glimpse of his glory days with his memorabilia and reproductions of his masterpieces at his home-museum and studio curated by his grandson Carlos “Totong” Francisco II who has his own impressive series of abstract paintings. The narrow road where it is located, Doña Aurora St., has been designated by the municipal government as an “art street” and adorned it with bas-relief sculptures to honor him and Lucio San Pedro, a National Artist for Music.

Family Blanco Museum

Feast your eyes at the Blanco Family Museum where you can admire the works of the late Jose “Pitok” V. Blanco’s children—Glenn, Noel, Michael, Joy, Jan, Gay and Peter Paul, wife Loring, as well as in-laws and grandchildren. Curator, and second generation Michael Blanco happily gave us a tour of Blanco Family Museum.

The Blanco family of painters houses a vast collection that literally passes from one generation to the next. Their works boast of an array of visual art depicting Angono’s rural life, fiestas and religious events. Experience the pleasing and relaxing paintings of Blanco Family Museum and be one of the witness of their great work of arts in Angono, Rizal. A museum that accommodates an anthology of paintings by the members of the family as well as some memorabilia through the years.

The enormous collection’s centerpiece is the section of its patriarch which depict local events with faces of actual people. A good number features rural genre with the Blanco family as the subjects, most recognizably Blanco in his white sando undershirt.

After the heady tour, catch your breath and sip hot or cold coffee at the museum’s café before moving to another gallery.

Nemiranda Art House

Nemesio “Nemiranda” R. Miranda Jr. is a living legend, and eminent home-grown master who owns the Nemiranda Arthouse and Atelier Galerie, its adjunct Nemiranda Art Café and Restoran Museo which serves Filipino favorites, and an accommodation facility. He also has the Artcamp and Tambayan, a spacious riverbank gallery, studio, and camp for visiting artists. Called the Nemiranda Family Art Museum, Angono School for the Arts, he has mentored a new generation of artists. He also served as the chairman of the Angono Tourism Council.

Nemiranda, is a Filipino painter and sculptor who is born and raised in Angono, Rizal. He is famous for the art form “Imaginative Figurism.” Growing up, he was inspired by Filipino comic books illustration Francisco Coching and later by the Filipino muralist also from Angono, Botong Francisco. He has travelled around the world, staging over 50 exhibitions. He is the founder of the Angono Ateliers Association, and an advocate of Higantes Festival. Nemiranda is also known for his mermaid sculptures seen around the main streets of Angono.

Balaw-Balaw Specialty Restaurant And Art Gallery

Come chow time, a hands-down choice is Balaw Balaw Specialty Restaurant, an old-time favorite which serves delectable regional cuisine and select exotic dishes. Founded by the late artist Perdigon Vocalan, the native-themed resto also has an art gallery dwelling on Pinoy myths and legends.

The resto also pioneered the production of the iconic giant papier maches where the municipal Higantes Festival was named after.

And if your timing is perfect, you might just chance upon an evening concert by one of the town’s symphonic brass bands. The perfect way to end a good day in the art capital.

Photos by Monch Henares

Image credits: Monch Henares





