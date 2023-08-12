‘Kayo po ang kinabukasan ng bayang ito at edukasyon ang tanging puhunan natin sa mundong ito’ — Bong Go tells graduates of Dalubhasaang Politekniko ng Lungsod ng Baliwag

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, upon the invitation of Baliuag City Mayor Ferdinand Estrella, served as Guest Speaker during the 14th Commencement Ceremony of Dalubhasaang Politekniko ng Lungsod ng Baliwag (DPLB) on August 9, Wednesday.

“Kayo po ang kinabukasan ng bayang ito at iyan po ang tanging puhunan natin sa mundong ito — ang edukasyon. Makakaasa naman po kayo na kasama ninyo ako at ang buong pamahalaan sa inyong paglalakbay. Asahan ninyo ang patuloy na suporta sa inyong mga pangarap at adhikain,” he assured the graduates.

Go also underscored the importance of education as the foundation for a prosperous future. He conveyed his belief that education empowers individuals to transcend their circumstances, equipping them with the tools needed to contribute positively to society.

“Ang edukasyon ang isa sa pinakaimportanteng armas na maaari nating magamit para sa pagbabago. Sa panahon ngayon hindi sapat na mayroon lang tayong kamalayan, kailangan rin natin ng karunungan. At sa inyong magsisipagtapos, nagmumula ang pag-asa para sa kinabukasan ng ating bansa,” he said.

“Sa mga graduates, narito ako ngayon hindi bilang isang senador kundi bilang isang kapwa Pilipino na umaasa sa inyong tagumpay. Saludo ako sa lahat ng inyong mga pagsisikap para makamit ang inyong diploma. Certainly, what you have achieved is no small feat, and I congratulate you all,” he continued.

Senator Go also shed light on his unwavering dedication to education reform and his efforts to enhance educational opportunities for all Filipinos.

“Bilang inyong kuya Bong Go, natutuwa ako sa oportunidad na ibinigay sa akin ng mga Pilipino para makapagsilbi sa kanila. Masaya tayo na hindi lang tayo nagsusulong ng mga polisiya para sa ikagaganda ng kalidad ng edukasyon at healthcare sa Baliwag (City) at sa buong bansa, kundi nagkaroon din tayo ng parte sa pag-unlad ng inyong lungsod,” he added.

The lawmaker filed SBN 1190, which aims to expand the purpose and application of the Special Education Fund (SEF). The bill envisions a broader scope for SEF utilization, enabling local governments to allocate resources for the improvement of educational facilities, teacher training, and the procurement of necessary educational materials.

Go also filed SBN 1360 to build upon the successes of the Republic Act No. 10931 or the Universal Access To Quality Tertiary Education Act. This proposed legislation seeks to expand the coverage of the tertiary education subsidy, ensuring that more aspiring college students can access financial assistance for their higher education pursuits.

As co-author and co-sponsor, he also supported the passage of Republic Act 11509 or the Doktor Para Sa Bayan Act which establishes a medical scholarship and return service program for deserving students.

Meanwhile, as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go authored and co-sponsored the bill that transformed into Republic Act No. 11470. This Act laid the foundation for the establishment of the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in 2020.

Go also shared his passion for service and hopes that this can be an inspiration to the youth to use their education for the betterment of others.

“Tandaan po natin, ang inyong pagtatapos ay hindi isang katapusan kung hindi isang simula. Simbolo ng inyong mga diploma sa inyong mga pagpupursige. Gayunpaman, ‘wag ninyong kalimutan ang tunay na sukatan ng tagumpay ay hindi lamang kung ano po ang ating natutunan kung hindi paano natin ito gagamitin para makapagbigay ng serbisyo sa ating kapwa at sa ating bansa,” Go said.

“Ako po’y naniniwala, kapag maganda po ang iyong layunin sa iyong kapwa, hinding-hindi ka pababayaan ng Panginoon,” he further stressed.

The Senator also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity given to him to be of service while inspiring the youth to take every opportunity to help and show compassion to others.

“Mawalang galang na po. Sa totoo lang huwag ho kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Kami po’y probinsyano lamang na binigyan n’yo po kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyo. Kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo. Maraming, maraming salamat po,” Go said.

“Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin ‘yung pagkakataong ibinigay ninyo sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya. Iyan naman po ang pwede kong ialay sa inyo, ang aking pagseserbisyo,” he added.

In his speech, Go also gave recognition to the teachers and parents who were instrumental in providing quality education to the youth.

“Huwag din nating kakalimutan na ang inyong tagumpay ay tagumpay din ng inyong mga magulang, guro, at ng buong komunidad na sumuporta sa inyo. Magpasalamat din tayo sa lahat ng mga sakripisyong kanilang ginawa para matulungan tayo na makarating sa puntong ito ng ating mga buhay,” he said.

“Alam n’yo ang mga magulang natin, ako magulang na rin po ako. Kami po’y halos magpakamatay magtrabaho para lang po maibigay sa inyo ang magandang kinabukasan…Kaya bilang ganti mahalin naman natin ang ating mga magulang hanggang sa kanilang pagtanda. Huwag ho natin silang pabayaan dahil wala tayo sa mundong ito kung hindi po dahil sa ating mga magulang,” he shared.

After inspiring the graduates with his message, he also provided tokens to those who graduated with honors and offered to help those with medical concerns as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health. He also reminded them that there are 158 Malasakit Centers nationwide that are operational and ready to help poor and indigent patients.

The Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored, brings together various government agencies such as DSWD, Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, under one roof to provide a convenient process for availing medical assistance particularly for poor and indigent patients in public hospitals.

