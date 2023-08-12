Free Fries at Potato Corner back by popular demand

Just when you thought National Fries Day is over, Potato Corner brings back the frenzy for one more time with a medley of lip-smacking freebies through its National Fries Payday promo.

From August 15 to 17, Potato Corner guests will get free Large fries for every purchase of Mega, Giga, or Tera fries in any flavor. Customers may avail of the free Large fries in any flavor except for Truffle, Tteokbokki, and Golden Sweet Corn. Loyal patrons are in for a treat as they enjoy tubs of hot, tasty, and freshly-cooked fries.

This limited promo is available in all Potato Corner outlets nationwide, except for delivery orders.

Celebrate National Fries Payday and savor delicious flavored fries with Potato Corner. Make the coming payday count and head to the Potato Corner outlet nearest you.

For more information on the National Fries Payday, visit the official Potato Corner Facebook and Instagram pages or visit ﻿https://bit.ly/PCNFDISBACK2023.