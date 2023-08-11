Serta Philippines to showcase newest product at SM Makati

Last Friday, Serta Philippines, the leading provider of premium mattresses and sleep products, hosted an unveiling event at SM Makati to showcase its newest sleep innovation, The New Perfect Sleeper Collection.

The event was graced by key influencers and celebrities, and hosted by the charismatic Daniel Matsunaga, adding an air of glamour to the occasion. Esteemed executives from Serta witnessed the realization of their hard work and dedication, bringing Serta’s renowned comfort and luxury closer to its valued customers.

Southeast Asian countries are generally considered tropical countries, which get more sun exposure as compared to the rest of the world. The Philippines, being one of these countries, experiences two seasons – the hot and the wet seasons, thus creating humid weather almost throughout the year.

Actor Daniel Matsunaga and DJ Ria Ramz as the hosts of the event

In its goal to provide Filipinos the relaxation and comfort they deserve any season, Serta Philippines is set to showcase its latest sleep innovation, The New Perfect Sleeper Collection, at the ground floor concourse level of SM Makati, started August 1 to 31, 2023.

Equipped with well-thought features that are suited to tropical climate, Serta’s Perfect Sleeper Collection comes with Cool Fiber Technology, Pulse Latex, and ViroSafe Technology.

“We’re excited to meet and welcome our guests at this Serta Mattress Display in SM Makati for them to personally experience the wondrous innovation Serta has made in its Perfect Sleeper Collection. An ideal piece to make one’s bedroom more comfortable, this collection is highlighted by Serta’s ViroSafe Technology that provides protection to its mattresses against microorganism penetrations and viruses,” Serta Philippines shared.

Donned with Serta’s most breathtaking design yet, the Perfect Sleeper Collection comes in inviting bold dark shades combined with cool waves of blue that adds comforting appeal and elegance. Available in three stunning selections – Supreme Suite, Premier Suite, and Grand Suite – this collection also offers Serta’s ingenious 7-Zone Pocket Spring Technology that provides additional comfort and ease to its users.

Visitors of this Serta Mattress display can also avail of amazing deals on other Serta products including 30% OFF on Celestial, Pedic, Perfect Sleeper and Perfect Spine Mattress Collections, while 25% OFF on Sleep True Collection.

The Serta Mattress display featuring Perfect Sleeper Collection and other collections will be on display starting August 1 to 31 from 10am to 10pm. To know more about Serta Philippines and its products, you may visit https://serta.com.ph/. You may also follow Serta Philippines on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news, updates, and promos.