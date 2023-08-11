Resupply of Ayungin Shoal detachment to push through in 2 weeks–Wescom

The resupply of the military detachment manning the BRP Sierra Madre (LST-57) in Ayungin Shoal will push through in two weeks, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command (Wescom) head Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said late Thursday.

“Resupply in two weeks, yun muna ang gagawin namin [that is what we will do],” he added during a media briefing in Puerto Princesa, Palawan last Thursday, August 10.

This resupply is needed as the August 5 rotation and resupply (RORE) mission was not completed after Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) and China Maritime Militia (CMM) vessels harassed the two Filipino supply boats and their escorts, forcing one of the Philippine sea craft to turn away due to the harassment.

Carlos also clarified that they will not “abandon Ayungin [Shoal] and we will not pull out [the] BRP Sierra Madre.”

The Wescom chief also said they are studying other courses of action to prolong the Philippines’ stay in the area, including the refurbishment of the BRP Sierra Madre.

‘Swarming’ at Mischief Reef reported

And based on their latest monitoring which was last Wednesday, August 9, Carlos said they have detected around 400 foreign vessel intrusions in the WPS, with 191 of these spotted near the vicinity of Mischief Reef, which lies 134 nautical miles away from Palawan.

Also, the Wescom chief said 85 percent of these ship intrusions are “Chinese.”

Meanwhile, AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., who was briefed by Carlos Thursday, said that they are looking at the possibility of deploying more ships and aircraft to protect its possessions at the WPS, and to secure the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“We really have to establish our presence in the area,” he added.

The AFP chief also said the military is also looking at the possibility of tapping reservists for these missions.

“When we say reserve forces it’s not just land-based forces, so we are also trying to build up our reservists who will be able to operate in the sea. So parte yun. And then of course yun nga yung gusto nga natin na yung mga fisherfolk natin ay gawin din nating reservists at tuturuan natin sila kung paano sila makakatulong sa pagdepensa ng ating bansa. [When we say reserve forces, we also mean building up our reservists who can operate in the sea. And we want fisherfolk to become reservists—we will train them to help defend our country],” he said.

Brawner said they are not just focusing on Ayungin Shoal and the BRP Sierra Madre, but at the whole picture of the WPS.

He said they would need funds to improve their facilities there.

“Kailangan talaga nating palakasin pa yung presence natin sa WPS and this will entail more funds kaya talagang hihingi rin kami sa Kongreso natin na madagdagan pa yung pondo natin sa WPS. [We need to strengthen our presence in the WPS and this will entail more funds. So we will really ask Congress for such funds],” Brawner said.

Resupply party

As this developed, legal and security experts urged the Philippine government to do a joint patrol with like-minded allies in its next resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre at the Ayungin Shoal.

Former Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said we could follow the examples of Malaysia and Indonesia, which continued their survey and naval drills in their EEZ in the South China Sea, together with the United States and Australia, despite warnings from the CCG.

“We can have joint patrols with the US at the same time [in the next resupply mission to the Ayungin Shoal]. We can calibrate it. Remember, Malaysia and Indonesia were able to survey and drill despite warnings from the Chinese Coast Guard that the area falls within the nine-dash line…They sent their Navy together with the survey ship and the drilling ship, and, at the same time, the US and Australia conducted naval drills in the same area, that’s for Malaysia. For Indonesia, the US aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan happened to pass by,” Carpio explained.