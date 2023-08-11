PRA pushes VAT on digital selling, tax refund for non-resident tourists

The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) said key reforms such as the measure imposing value-added tax (VAT) on digital transactions and the proposed bill on VAT refunds for non-resident tourists in the Philippines will pave the way for a “more equitable” business landscape in the Philippine Retail Industry, benefiting both local and international online players.

As the PRA aims to keep the local retail industry competitive and “conducive” to growth, Roberto S. Claudio, president of PRA said, “Our primary focus lies in creating an equitable playing field for both online and brick-and-mortar stores, while positioning the Philippines as a top tourist destination in Asia.”

Claudio said one “significant” challenge that the retail industry is facing is the “unlevel playing field” created by online foreign merchants.

He said it is crucial to ensure that online retailers adhere to the same laws and ordinances that traditional stores abide by.

“Matters such as taxation, duties, product standards, intellectual property, price tags, official receipts, and truth in advertising among others, must be upheld consistently across all online marketplaces,” Claudio said in his speech during the 29th National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE), adding that addressing this concern is of “paramount importance” to the retail community.

In relation to addressing this concern, Claudio noted that the PRA stands firmly behind the proposed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 250 or an act imposing value-added tax on digital transactions in the Philippines.

SBN 250 states, “The bill, which was based on the measure transmitted by the House of Representatives to the Senate in the 18th Congress, aims to level the playing field between traditional and digital businesses by clarifying the imposition and collection of value-added tax from digital service providers, which are required to help the government monitor and collect VAT from persons engaging businesses on their digital platforms.”

The head of PRA said this bill will “pave the way for a more equitable business landscape in the Philippine Retail Industry, benefiting both local and international online players.”

Moreover, Claudio said the PRA has been “actively championing” the proposed bill on VAT refunds for non-resident tourists in the Philippines.

“This crucial legislation seeks to establish a mechanism for refunding VAT to non-resident tourists, thereby enhancing our country’s overall shopping and tourism experience,” the PRA chief said.

Claudio said the PRA recognizes the “immense potential” this bill holds in attracting more tourists, stimulating retail businesses, and fostering overall economic growth.

The PRA chief added that the bill is set to undergo floor deliberation in the Senate within the coming weeks, with plans for industry-wide implementation slated for the first quarter of 2024.

Moving forward, he said the biggest event that will transpire in the retail industry worldwide will be the transition of the GS1 Barcoding system.

“The whole world will transition from the 1 dimension black & white vertical lines to QR Code Matrix 2-dimensional barcodes,” Claudio said.