Power stakeholders support Senate proposal for creation of natgas development framework

INDUSTRY players threw their support behind a legislative proposal to create a legal and regulatory framework for the development of the natural gas industry in the country.

During the Senate Committee on Energy hearing on Thursday, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian stressed the importance of LNG (liquefied natural gas) importation amid the declining gas volume from the Malampaya natural gas field.

Gatchalian has filed Senate Bill 152, which provides for the National Energy Policy and Framework for the Development and Regulation of the Philippine Midstream Natural Gas Industry. The bill allows private sector participation across the entire value chain, provides flexibility for the government to adapt to evolving market conditions, and ensures the protection of consumers’ interests through a framework that encourages transparency and competition.

LNG is considered a transition fuel as economies ramp up investments for intermittent renewable energy (RE) technologies given the current prohibitive cost of energy storage.

“The establishment of LNG facilities addresses the expected shortfall in the country’s power supply at least in the near and medium terms. Certainly, this is one of the intervention projects that we desperately need to address the loss of thousands of megawatts of power,” Gatchalian said.

The depleting supply from Malampaya is expected to leave a huge dent in the country’s power supply as Malampaya fuels close to 25 percent of Luzon’s electricity requirements and close to 18 percent of the entire country’s power.

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco), which sources around 50 to 60 percent of its supply requirements from power plants using Malampaya gas, is also supportive of the proposed bill.

“We support the objectives of the bills for an orderly development of the LNG industry, with policies to facilitate investments in the sector while allowing the recovery of just and reasonable costs that will allow participants to operate viably,” said Meralco utility economics head Lawrence Fernandez.

The members of the Philippine Independent Power Producers (PIPPA) said they fully support the proposed measure.

However, they urged agencies to share with the industry their plans moving forward. “It’s Malampaya plus LNG. We would like to know the DOE’s [Department of Energy] plans so we can also plan and act accordingly because at the end of the day if there are power supply constraints it’s the power generators that are being blamed,” said PIPPA President Anne Estorco Montelibano.

Meanwhile, the Power for People Coalition (P4P) disagreed with DOE Undersecretary Sharon Garin for saying that RE is a “premium” energy source and is more expensive than other fuel sources.

According to P4P, DOE data show that RE-sourced electricity is far more affordable. Awarded bids, it cited, were as low as P3.40 per kilowatthour (kWh), compared to the P8.5479 charged by the gas-powered Ilijan power plant to Meralco customers earlier this year. Even in Meralco’s breakdown of generation charges for July, coal plant operator Quezon Power Philippines’ charge of P10.0551 per kWh was the most expensive, while the cheapest was Solar Philippines Tarlac’s P3.1318 per kWh rate.

“We appreciate Undersecretary Garin’s concession that renewable energy is the premium electricity, and we agree with her. If it is indeed premium and more affordable, the question to DOE is why are we denying Filipino consumers the very best?” P4P asked.