PBBM wants new Vietnam, PHL maritime pact signed

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. pushed for the signing of a new Philippine-Vietnam maritime agreement to help strengthen cooperation between both countries in the South China Sea.

The chief executive made the pronouncement at the farewell call of outgoing Vietnam Ambassador to the Philippines Hoang Huy Chung in Malacañang on Thursday.

“Now that we are going to start discussions on the agreement that we have between the Philippines and Vietnam, I think it is a very, very important—it will be a very, very important part of our relationship and it will bring an element of stability to the problems that we are seeing now in the South China Sea,” the President said.

Both Philippines and Vietnam have existing territorial disputes with China.

Marcos said he hopes to come out with similar maritime agreements with other Association of Southeast Asian Nation (Asean) countries.

The chief executive thanked Chung, who has served as Vietnam’s ambassador to the Philippines since 2020, for his role in crafting the said agreement.

For his part, Chung said Vietnam still considers the Philippines as one of its “strategic partners.”

“And President, Vietnam, we have very respect for your thought that you are a friend to all, none enemy,” Chung told President Marcos.

The President said the country will continue with its good relationship with Vietnam, which resulted in cooperation in agricultural security and defense.

Image credits: Screenshot from Radio Television Malacañang





