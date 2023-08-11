ORIX METRO Leasing and Finance Corporation marks 46th Anniversary with heartfelt malasakit 

ORIX METRO Leasing and Finance Corp, one of the country’s top leasing and financial services companies, commemorated its 46th anniversary as a trailblazer in the industry while reaffirming its dedication to community development through impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

As part of its unwavering commitment to serve the community, ORIX METRO took the initiative to host a meaningful CSR event in collaboration with International Care Ministries (ICM) and Rise Against Hunger Philippines (RAHP). The event featured a heart-warming meal-packing activity, symbolizing the company’s new era of significance in the leasing and financial sector.

“We are driven by the spirit of malasakit for our communities – it’s the reason we wake up each day. Our goal at ORIX METRO is to make a positive difference in the lives of our fellow Filipinos, enabling them to lead healthy and productive lives,” stated Antonio Ocampo Jr., President of ORIX METRO.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to redefine market leadership while demonstrating genuine concern for the welfare of underprivileged sectors. We extend our gratitude to our esteemed partner organizations ICM and RAHP for their unwavering support and dedication in making this project a reality. Through this partnership, we are able to extend a helping hand to communities in the countryside.”

The collaboration between ICM and RAHP further amplifies the impact of ORIX METRO’s anniversary celebration, focusing on their shared mission to alleviate poverty and malnutrition in ultra-poor communities. These communities consist of families living on just 22 pesos per day, where malnutrition among children is prevalent.

ORIX METRO embarked on a noble cause to assist the marginalized communities in Iloilo and other areas where disaster relief and urgent aid are needed. Employees have voluntarily donated the anniversary celebration budget to help support this advocacy of alleviating chronic hunger and malnutrition. During the meal-packing event, the company successfully assembled over 1,600 food packs, which will be distributed to ultra-poor communities, making a significant difference in their lives. RAHP meals, packaged by ORIX METRO volunteers, are designed not just to ease hunger but to provide a comprehensive array of micronutrients. Each meal includes enriched rice, soy protein, dried vegetables and 20 essential vitamins and nutrients.

ICM is a non-profit organization that has its roots in Bacolod, Philippines. Since 1992, ICM steadily grew to touch and change the lives of more than 1.7 million people through its core poverty alleviation program, Transform. Today, ICM has 13 regional bases in the Visayas and Mindanao regions. The population of the areas where ICM reaches is nearly 20 million people. Of those, 2.2 million people live in ultra-poverty on less than US$0.50 (P22) per day. RAHP is growing a global movement created to end hunger by empowering communities, nourishing lives and responding to emergencies providing food, medical services, and school assistance.

With a purpose-driven approach, ORIX METRO is dedicated to make a positive impact by uplifting the lives of communities and meeting the dynamic requirements of our valued clients. Beyond mere statistics and figures, ORIX METRO remains steadfast in its commitment to contribute to the nation’s progress and societal well-being. By infusing malasakit into its corporate ethos, the company measures its success not only by financial achievements but also by the positive contributions to society.