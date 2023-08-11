Award-winning Filipino actor Robert Arevalo (born Roberto Francisco Ylagan) passed away Thursday morning, August 10 due to complications from Parkinsonism. He was 85.

The actor’s passing was announced by his daughter, Anna Ylagan on her Facebook page.

Hailing from the famous Ylagan showbiz clan which also included his father, actor-musician Tito Arevalo and actors Jay Ilagan, Liberty Ilagan and Ronaldo Valdez.

Born in Dumaguete, Arevalo was educated at San Beda College and at the Ateneo de Manila University where he earned his degree in Business Administration.

While his education served him in good stead as he was at one time, connected with an advertising agency, it was as an actor that Arevalo found his niche. First introduced in 1960 in Huwag Mo Akong Limutin directed by his uncle and legendary filmmaker Gerardo de Leon, Arevalo went on to win the FAMAS Best Actor award in 1966 for Ang Daigdig ng mga Api. The film co-starred his real-life wife, actress Barbara Perez and was also directed de Leon.

Over the years, Arevalo consistently delivered acclaimed performances on a consistent basis and was a ubiquitous presence in numerous films throughout his career spanning over six decades. At one time, he was even the president of the Actors Guild of the Philippines.

Arevalo last won a Best Actor award as recently as 2014 for Carlitos Siguion-Reyna’s Hari ng Tondo at the Cinemalaya Film Festival. He also won the Metro Manila Film Festival’s Best Supporting Actor award in 1990 for Lino Brocka’s Ama…Bakit Mo Ako Pinabayaan while another Best Supporting Actor award was given by the Film Academy of the Philippines for Joel Lamangan’s Pangako ng Kahapon in 1995.

Promotional poster for Robert Arevalo’s character in Hari ng Tondo

His other memorable film performances include Behn Cervantes’ Sakada and Elwood Perez’s Santa Claus is Coming To Town. On television, Arevalo was memorable for his portrayal of Andres Bonifacio in the Aawitan Kita special, Ang Lakambini at ang Supremo opposite Armida Siguion-Reyna that aired on RPN-9.

Arevalo also dabbled in directing during the 1970s and among his screen credits as filmmaker are Akin ang Huling Awit, Hiwaga sa Pulong Pasig, Sinong Pipigil sa Pagpatak ng Ulan? and Hubad na Bayani.

In a 2014 interview with Karen Davila’s ANC public affairs talk show, Headstart when he was promoting Hari ng Tondo, Arevalo articulated his love for the acting profession by declaring, “I will not retire.”

Indeed, the actor continued to work and continued to deliver memorable performances. His last big screen role as Don Perico in Ang Larawan in 2017 landed him several Best Supporting Actor nominations from several award-giving bodies. Directed by Loy Arcenas, Ang Larawan is the acclaimed musical film adaptation of Nick Joaquin’s Portrait of the Artist as Filipino.

In 2018, he was feted by the Gawad Dangal ng Pasado with its Pasado Lifetime Achievement Award. That same year also marked his final appearance on television in an episode of FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano for ABS-CBN.

According to Anna Ylagan, Arevalo died just a day before he and his wife and now widow, Barbara would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. The romance between the two actors was the stuff of fairy tales as Arevalo vigorously pursued Perez even as she was then in the US and on the verge of signing a five-year Hollywood contract with Universal International. Perez instead turned down the offer and decided to come home to marry Arevalo. They had been inseparable ever since.

Arevalo’s wake is scheduled this Saturday, Aug. 12 until Sunday, August 13 at Arlington Chapels’ Solace Rooms 1 & 2 at Araneta Avenue in Quezon City.

Image credits: Anna Ylagan/Facebook





