NCR’S P854-B funding tops regional budgets

THE National Capital Region (NCR) will receive more than a fourth of the P3.63 trillion allotted for the regions nationwide, according to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

DBM data showed the NCR’s P854.2-billion budget alone accounts for nearly 15 percent of the record-high P5.768-trillion proposed budget for 2024.

Region III is followed by the NCR in terms of the budget allocated on a regional basis, with an estimated proposed funding of P311.9 billion.

Region IV-A ranked third at P304.6 billion, DBM data showed.

On an island basis, Luzon got P1.342 trillion in budget allocation, about 23.3 percent of the overall national government proposed funding for next year. Visayas received a P604.5 billion allocation, while P829.2 billion was proposed for Mindanao. The proposed budget of the other Luzon regions follows: Region I (P157.9 billion), CAR (P92.7 billion), Region II (P141.5 billion, Region IV-B (P133.8 billion), and Region V (P199.7 billion).

Region VII led the Visayas in terms of budget allocation at P212.4 billion, followed by Region VI with P207.5 billion, and Region VIII at P184.6 billion.

In Mindanao, Region X had the biggest budget proposal at P164.5 billion followed by Region XI and BARMM with P157.5 billion and P142.2 billion, respectively.

The rest of Mindanao got these budget allocations: Region IX (P132 billion), Region XII (P123.1 billion) and CARAGA (P109.9 billion).

The DBM said the budget directly allocated to all the regions accounts for 63 percent of the national government’s total proposed national government budget.

The remaining 37 percent were shared by the nationwide budget at P1.508 trillion and central office budget at P629 billion, the DBM added.

