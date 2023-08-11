Interest rates cited in Q2 growth slowing

THE impact of the tight monetary policy of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) could last until the end of the year as the economy is already feeling the “heat” brought in by higher interest rates.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan pointed this out on Thursday, as the statistical body reported the slowing down of growth in the second quarter to 4.3 percent. According to Balisacan, the 425-basis-point increase in interest rates since last year had lagged effects.

The tight monetary policy was included by the director general of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) among the reasons for the lackluster performance of the Philippine economy in the second quarter of 2023.

“The lagged effects of the uptick in interest rates last year and this year, we are feeling that now, especially in investment and even in households purchases of durable goods—those can be felt now because people postponed their spending on durable goods,” Balisacan said, partly in Filipino.

Based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), household final consumption expenditure (HFCE) slowed to 5.5 percent from 8.5 percent in the second quarter last year and 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

Gross capital formation contracted 0.04 percent in the second quarter of 2023. Under this, construction slowed significantly to 2.1 percent from the 15.3 percent in the second quarter last year and 14.6 percent in the first three months of 2023.

Durable equipment, however, posted a growth of 10.8 percent in the second quarter of 2023. This is faster than the 10.1 percent in the second quarter of 2022 and 8.1 percent in the first quarter of this year.

“Empirically, we see the effects. I think the brunt [of the impact] is now but we expect that it will taper, so probably [we will] see it until the end of the year, [that’s] 12 months usually. But again, it will taper and so long as no major increases follow them, we can offset those with other interventions like, if inflation will continue to decrease,” Balisacan said.

Oxford: Likely lingering

The same expectation was shared by Oxford Economics which said the impact of the rapid monetary tightening on the economy “will not be contained to one quarter but will likely linger for some time.”

Given this, Oxford Economics said the latest GDP data may prevent the BSP from raising interest rates anew in its next policy meeting slated for August 17.

Oxford Economics even said “the central bank may start cutting rates sooner than our Q1 [first quarter] 2024 expectation.”

However, BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said at the official start of the budget deliberations in Congress that they are still unsure about how the Monetary Board will decide next week.

“In the last two meetings we have paused, we have not moved, we have reconsidered, we have reassessed, [but] the data is still mixed. So we’re not sure. We haven’t been sure whether to raise or even to cut. But for now we are at a pause and we are reassessing the situation. So that’s where we stand,” Remolona said.

Remolona also believes that the monetary tightening policy implemented has not stifled economic growth, as GDP in 2022, when the rates started climbing, still averaged 7.6 percent in the full year.

By the end of the year, Remolona said growth could still average 6 percent, consistent with the targets of the national government, despite the rise in interest rates. Growth could be even better, he said, in 2025.

Remolona, nonetheless, said the government has implemented non-monetary measures to contain inflation thus reducing the need to raise interest rates.

He cited the rice buffer stocks, provision of drought-tolerant seeds, and improved water and irrigation systems which are crucial in an El Niño year.

Remolona listed among other short- and long-term measures: the enhanced Kadiwa program and the importation of key commodities, hog repopulation program, and the improvement of digital and physical infrastructure.

“Headline inflation has fallen over the last five months. In July it was 4.7 percent. However, core inflation has remained high at 6.7 percent. Although it has started to decline and that decline is largely due to tighter monetary policy, the good news is that expectations are still well anchored,” Remolona said.

Earlier, BSP said it now expects inflation to reach below 4 percent by the end of the year. (Full story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/08/10/bsp-sees-inflation-reaching-below-4-in-2023/)

In a panel at the Philippine Economic Briefing in Davao, BSP Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila Jr. said average inflation could settle at 5.4 percent for this year. While this remains above the 2 to 4 percent target this year, this reflects the recent slowdown in prices.

Earlier, Remolona said the country may overshoot the inflation target this year. However, he said with various measures to address supply chain issues, the country may still be able to “stick the landing” when it comes to the government’s inflation targets. (Full story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/08/07/phl-may-overshoot-inflation-target-bsp/).