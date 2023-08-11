IMMAP’S Boomerang Awards set sights on digital transformation

After 14 years of celebrating Digital Marketing Innovation, Creativity, and Impact, IMMAP’s Boomerang Awards have taken on a new and bolder moonshot: Digital Transformation. Exhorting its members and their different communities to “TRANSFORM,” the show looks beyond conventional Marketing success and aims for Digital work that has a transformative impact on brands, businesses, and markets.

“Digital transformation can be daunting, but it’s also a field where dark horses and challenger brands excel.” says Boomerang Awards Co-Chairperson Cynthia Dayco. “So we added more opportunities for our members to compete. That’s why this year’s show now accepts entries to 16 categories including Gaming, Digital Production, Applied Innovation in Traditional Media, and Emerging Channels & Experiences.”

In addition to its special categories Blue Boomerang (powered by Meta), Green Boomerang (powered by GrabAds), Purple Boomerang, and the White Boomerang (for pivotal transformation), the show introduces two new special competitions:

The Crystal Boomerang, powered by Google: the best in performance marketing using Google AI and The Orange Boomerang, powered by Hyper Island: Top 10 Digital Leaders who drive transformation.

Of the last one, the organizers add, “One does not have to be a large advertiser or an agency network to push change via Digital. You can simply be a professional who is creative, adaptive, and open to challenges and opportunities previously unimaginable.”

One more notable change is that the organizers have made the case write-up and presentation board as the main requirements in the entry, while case videos are now optional. This allows companies of all sizes and even first-time entrants to showcase their work, without worrying about the expense of a case video.

“Boomerang celebrates work that’s innovative, creative, and impactful, wherever you are in your digital transformation,” says Co-Chairperson Raymund Sison. “Only truly transformative ideas win here.”

Interested individuals and organizations can learn more by visiting www.booms.immap.com.ph, or contact the organizers at secretariat@immap.com.ph.

More about IMMAP and The Boomerang Awards

The Boomerang Awards accepts entries from today to August 11, 2023.

The show is helmed by co-chairpersons Cynthia Dayco and Raymund Sison. Cynthia is an agency and marketing veteran who is currently Metrobank’s Head of Content. Raymund is a partner and Chief Creative Officer at Propel Manila.

For the first time since 2020, IMMAP is convening all Boomerang and related events in person: Boomerang Awards Night, Boomerang into the Future, and Digital Young Creators. Aligned with the Digicon 2023, participants can network with 800 innovators, creatives, and leaders from various fields and industries.

IMMAP is the Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines. Founded in 2007, it is a center of excellence and innovation in shaping the future of Philippine digital marketing. With over 250 member individuals and organizations from brands, agencies, advertisers, tech companies, media, and startups. IMMAP has spearheaded initiatives to drive digital learning, skills development, and camaraderie in the advertising and marketing industries.

www.booms.immap.com.ph