Go tells Baliwag grads: Use education as a force for good

“Kayo po ang kinabukasan ng bayang ito at edukasyon ang tanging puhunan natin sa mundong ito. [You are the future of this nation and education is our only investment in this world].”

With these words, Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go exhorted graduates of the Dalubhasaang Politekniko ng Lungsod ng Baliwag (DPLB) to take their studies seriously and aspire to be of service to the country.

Baliuag City Mayor Ferdinand Estrella had invited Go to serve as Guest Speaker during the 14th Commencement Ceremony of DPLB on Wednesday.

Go assured the youth he and the entire government will be with them “in your journey. Be assured of our continued support for your dreams and aspirations,” he told the graduates, speaking partly in Filipino.

Underscoring the importance of education as the foundation for a prosperous future, he conveyed his belief that education empowers individuals to transcend their circumstances, equipping them with the tools needed to contribute positively to society.

Education, he said, “is one of the most potent weapons we can use for change. In these times, it’s not enough that we have the consciousness, we also need knowledge. And with your graduation, hope springs for the future of our country,” he said in Filipino.

“I salute you,” he said, for their hard work in securing their diplomas. “Certainly, what you have achieved is no small feat, and I congratulate you all.”

Go also shed light on his unwavering dedication to education reform and his efforts to enhance educational opportunities for all Filipinos.

“Bilang inyong kuya Bong Go, natutuwa ako sa oportunidad na ibinigay sa akin ng mga Pilipino para makapagsilbi sa kanila. Masaya tayo na hindi lang tayo nagsusulong ng mga polisiya para sa ikagaganda ng kalidad ng edukasyon at health care sa Baliwag [City] at sa buong bansa, kundi nagkaroon din tayo ng parte sa pag-unlad ng inyong lungsod,” he added.

(As your Kuya Bong Go, I am happy for the opportunity to serve. I am happy to push policies to improve the quality of education and health care in Baliwag and the entire country).

The lawmaker filed Senate Bill No. 1190, which aims to expand the purpose and application of the Special Education Fund (SEF), envisioning a broader scope for SEF utilization, enabling local governments to allocate resources for the improvement of educational facilities, teacher training, and the procurement of necessary educational materials.

Go also filed SBN 1360 to build upon the successes of the Republic Act No. 10931 or the Universal Access To Quality Tertiary Education Act. This seeks to expand the coverage of the tertiary education subsidy, ensuring that more aspiring college students can access financial assistance for their higher education pursuits.

As co-author and co-sponsor, he also supported the passage of Republic Act 11509 or the Doktor Para Sa Bayan Act setting up a medical scholarship and return service program for deserving students.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go authored and co-sponsored the bill that transformed into Republic Act No. 11470, laying the foundation for the establishment of the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in 2020.

In his speech, Go also gave recognition to the teachers and parents who were instrumental in providing quality education to the youth.

“Alam n’yo ang mga magulang natin, ako magulang na rin po ako. Kami po’y halos magpakamatay magtrabaho para lang po maibigay sa inyo ang magandang kinabukasan…Kaya bilang ganti mahalin naman natin ang ating mga magulang hanggang sa kanilang pagtanda. Huwag ho natin silang pabayaan dahil wala tayo sa mundong ito kung hindi po dahil sa ating mga magulang,” he shared.

After inspiring the graduates with his message, he also provided tokens to those who graduated with honors and offered to help those with medical concerns as chair of the Senate Committee on Health. He also reminded them that there are 158 Malasakit Centers nationwide that are operational and ready to help poor and indigent patients.

The Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored, brings together various government agencies such as DSWD, Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, under one roof to provide a convenient process for availing medical assistance particularly for poor and indigent patients in public hospitals.