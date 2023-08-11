FDI down 34% to $488M in May 2023, BSP reports

HIGH global inflation and interest rates has cost the Philippines much-needed Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in May 2023, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Data from the BSP said FDI net inflows reached $488 million in May 2023, a 34-percent decline from the $739-million net inflows posted in May 2022.

On a cumulative basis, FDI net inflows for the period January-May 2023 contracted 20.8 percent to $3.4 billion from the $4.3 billion net inflows posted in the same period in 2022.

“FDI remains subdued due to the effects of relatively higher price and interest rate levels globally,” BSP said.

The decline in FDI net inflows, BSP said, also reflected the 70.7- percent contraction in non-residents’ net investments in debt instruments to $161 million from $551 million in the same month last year.

Meanwhile, non-residents’ net investments in equity capital other than reinvestment of earnings increased by 158.7 percent to $235 million from $91 million in May 2022.

“Equity capital placements originated mostly from Germany, Japan, and the United States. These were invested largely in the manufacturing and real estate industries,” BSP said.

In May, the top investors came from Germany, Japan, and the United States. The top investors for the first five months of 2023 came from Japan, Germany, and Singapore.

Manufacturing accounted for 76 percent of all FDIs in May 2023 followed by Others at 14 percent and Real Estate at 10 percent.

In the January to May 2023 period, data showed Manufacturing accounted for 54 percent of the FDIs.

This was followed by Others at 21 percent; Real Estate, 15 percent; and Financial and Insurance industry, 11 percent.

BSP said FDI includes (a) investment by a non-resident direct investor in a resident enterprise, whose equity capital in the latter is at least 10 percent, and (b) investment made by a non-resident subsidiary/associate in its resident direct investor. FDI can be in the form of equity capital, reinvestment of earnings, and borrowings.

It added that the FDI data it presents covers actual investment inflows and are in net terms (i.e., equity capital placements less withdrawals).

