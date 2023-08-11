The Philippines, an archipelago of over 7,000 islands, is blessed with rich marine biodiversity, making it a paradise for fish enthusiasts and a haven for seafood lovers. The country’s warm tropical waters are home to a wide variety of fish species, providing livelihoods for fishermen and contributing significantly to the nation’s economy. In this article, we explore some of the most common and beloved fishes found in the Philippine waters and markets.

Bangus (Milkfish)

Bangus, or milkfish, holds a special place in Filipino cuisine and culture and is a common fish in the Philippine market. It is the national fish of the Philippines and is cherished for its delicate, tender meat.

Whether grilled, fried, or served as sinigang, Bangus remains a staple on Filipino dining tables. Known for its adaptability, this fish thrives in both fresh and brackish waters, making it readily available throughout the archipelago.

Tilapia

Another popular fish in the Philippine market is Tilapia. Highly favored for its mild taste and lean white flesh, Tilapia is a common feature in many local fish farms and ponds.

Due to its rapid growth and ease of cultivation, it has become a significant part of the aquaculture industry. Tilapia can be prepared in various ways, such as being steamed, fried, or grilled, and is often accompanied by flavorful sauces and spices.

Lapu-Lapu (Leopard Coral Grouper)

Named after the Philippine hero who resisted Spanish colonization, Lapu-Lapu is one of the most popular local names of fishes in the Philippines. It is a large and predatory fish species that is highly prized for its succulent and flaky flesh, making it a favorite in high-end restaurants and among fishing enthusiasts.

Tambakol (Yellowfin Tuna)

Tambakol, or yellowfin tuna, is one of the most commercially important fishes in the market. With its streamlined body and vibrant yellow fin, this species is easily recognizable.

Known for its firm and flavorful meat, Tambakol is highly sought after in both local and international markets. it is usually enjoyed grilled and fried or in ginataan and paksiw.

Maya-Maya (Red Snapper)

Maya-Maya, or red snapper, is a prized fish with striking red scales and a reputation for its sweet and tender meat. It thrives in coral reefs and rocky areas, making it a favorite catch among local fishermen.

Maya-Maya is often prepared whole and cooked in a variety of ways, such as being steamed with ginger and soy sauce, fried to perfection, or the star of a roasted Maya-Maya recipe. Its popularity in Filipino cuisine has led to efforts to manage its population and ensure its sustainability.

Alumahan (Long-jawed Mackerel)

Alumahan, or long-jawed mackerel, is a highly migratory species commonly found in the waters of the Philippines. With its elongated body and distinct pattern of stripes, it is easily distinguishable from other fish. Its meat is prized for its richness and is often smoked or grilled to enhance its flavor.

Galunggong (Round Scad)

Galunggong is perhaps one of the most common fishes in the Philippines. Known for its affordability and availability, it is a staple protein source for many Filipinos, especially those from lower-income households.

This silver-colored fish is commonly prepared by being lightly salted and fried, creating a simple yet satisfying dish. It can also used for paksiw and other common dishes.

Bisugo (Threadfin Bream)

Bisugo is a popular fish in the Philippines known for its delicate and sweet-flavored meat. It is often prepared whole and cooked in broth with vegetables, creating a comforting dish called “paksiw na bisugo.” This species is commonly found in sandy or muddy bottoms near the shore, and its populations are closely monitored to ensure their continued abundance.

Dilis (Anchovy)

Dilis, or anchovy, may be small in size, but it plays a significant role in Filipino cuisine. These tiny silver fish are usually dried and salted, becoming a flavorful and crunchy accompaniment to various dishes. Dilis is also a vital component of the marine food chain, serving as a critical food source for larger predatory fish and birds.

Tulingan (Bullet Tuna)

Tulingan, or bullet tuna, is a close relative of the larger Tambakol. This fish got its name from its bullet-like shape and impressive speed in the water.

Tulingan is commonly grilled or used to make the popular Filipino dish “paksiw na tulingan,” where it is cooked in vinegar, garlic, and spices. Due to its relatively fast growth and abundance, Tulingan has become an important catch for local fishermen.

Tamban (Sardines)

Tamban, or sardines, are small, silvery fishes found in abundance around the Philippines. They are usually canned or bottled in oil and are a budget-friendly protein source for many Filipinos. Due to their high omega-3 fatty acid content, Tamban is also regarded as a nutritious addition to the diet.

The Bottom Line

The Philippines’ waters are teeming with an incredible diversity of fish, each contributing to the country’s culinary traditions and economic well-being. From the beloved Bangus and Tilapia to the iconic Lapu-Lapu and Tambakol, these fishes hold a special place in the hearts of Filipinos and visitors alike. As stewards of the seas, it is essential to ensure responsible fishing practices to safeguard these marine treasures for future generations to enjoy.