Chocolates give joy, boost mood, and give peace

From the iconic triangles of thoughtful Toblerone treats, to the smooth and creamy taste of Cadbury Dairy Milk, there’s no denying that chocolates have played a major role in defining the happiness of the everyday Filipino. With the taste buds of the country held captive by the deliciousness of chocolates, leading the charge to celebrate World Chocolate Day is none other than Mondelez Philippines, Inc.

As a snacks leader in the country and the maker of Filipinos’ favorite chocolate brands for the past 60 years, Mondelez Philippines has been delivering deliciousness, comfort, and connection to every household. In an age of fast-paced disconnection and divisiveness, chocolates undoubtedly bring people together across borders, regardless of who you are and where you came from.

In fact, the joy that chocolates provide in every bite can be evidenced in the Company’s global 2022 International State of Snacking Report where 78% of consumers are of the belief that moments of indulgence like snacking on their favorite chocolate are important now more than ever, and 75% agree that snacking provides them a boost in mood and moments of peace.

The joy chocolates offer not only entails a delicious journey, but also an opportunity to celebrate the victories (no matter how big or small) that come along in our everyday lives; so much so that 84% of consumers also agree that “chocolate is good for the soul” – fostering connection and comfort in every bite.

“Chocolates have always been a large part of the Filipinos’ everyday snacking habits, they’re a reflection of the country’s fondness for delicious treats. We at Mondelez Philippines are very proud to be part of that element of the Filipino story, bringing joy to the appetites of Filipino consumers.” said Raf Baradas, Category Manager for Chocolates of Mondelez Philippines.

“Aside from providing the country’s favorite chocolate snacks, we’re also proud to be one of the companies in the country leading the campaign for sustainable and mindful snacking; prioritizing responsible sourcing practices for our cocoa ingredidents and helping empower our communities,” added Baradas.

The Right Snack, For The Right Moment, Made The Right Way.

Besides tasting delicious, chocolates made with quality and sustainable ingredients have proven to have a place in balanced lifestyles, with cocoa found in chocolates containing phytonutrients which may offer some potential health benefits. Often paired with delicious tandems like berries, dried apricots, nuts, and even tea, chocolate can make for a delicious combination of flavors.

Along with the Company’s efforts to promote mindful snacking, it also leads the charge in helping empower cocoa communities through a program called Cocoa Life. Through this, the Company is helping alleviate the challenges faced by cocoa farmers like education, infrastructure, and poverty through investments in increasing entrepreneurship and development.

As of the end of 2021, the parent company has partnered with 200,000 farmers globally through Cocoa Life to achieve higher cocoa yields, which has resulted in an increase in living income. Additionally, the company has invested $1 Billion to help empower 300,000 cocoa farmers and improve the lives of more than a million cocoa farmers around the world.

The fact of the matter is, chocolate is something to be celebrated, and World Chocolate Day reminds us that, indeed, our lives have a bit more joy thanks to every bite of our favorite chocolate snacks.