Century Peak Cement takes solid steps toward property sector’s push for eco-friendly infrastructure

PINAMUNGAJAN, Cebu – Century Peak Cement Manufacturing Corporation (CPCMC), a fully Filipino-owned and operated cement manufacturing company, is committed to taking significant steps in sustainability in line with its mission of providing its end-users with material to build more durable homes.

A study by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) concluded that the real estate industry remains to be highly reliant on fossil fuels, with the industry presently contributing almost 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions from operational emissions, and materials and construction. Concrete, one of the main materials used in construction, when mixed with water to form cement accounts for up to 90% of its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Recognizing the rising demand for greener construction practices in the Philippines, CPCMC is set to prioritize the use of locally sourced raw materials from the quarry for cement manufacturing. Additionally, the company plans to make use of alternative raw materials meant to lower the clinker factor in cement. This change would reduce greenhouse gas emissions while securing profit for real estate developers and contractors as this will lower production costs per bag.

“Real estate stakeholders are now recognizing the true value and benefits of sustainability, attributed to advantages such as reduced operational costs, increased resale value, healthier communities, and improved reputation.” said Katrina Keng, Century Peak Cement VP. “By doing our part in producing cement that’s more environmentally-friendly, CPCMC remains to be a steadfast partner of the property sector as they move towards sustainability, from planning and construction to operation and maintenance,” Keng added.

As CPCMC embraces environmentally-leaning practices, it has never wavered in establishing its brand’s thrust on global strength and local resilience. Designed for long-lasting durability, CPCMC products are engineered to withstand the Philippines’ toughest weather conditions while adhering to international quality standards. A subsidiary of publicly-listed Century Peak Holdings Corporation (CPM), CPCMC is prepared to supply Filipinos with superior-quality products that adhere to sustainability metrics aligned with the property sector’s goal to minimize its carbon footprint in the operations and construction of homes and buildings.

To learn more about Century Peak Cement, visit the Century Peak Cement website at centurypeakcement.com.