Bulldogs ready to rumble back to V-League Collegiate throne

NATIONAL University (NU) sets out as the prohibitive favorite when the V-League Collegiate Challenge starts Wednesday with eight teams seeing action at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Bulldogs are entering the fray not only as the defending champions but also as the reigning titlists in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, thus making them the team to beat in the upcoming tournament that will also feature University of Santo Tomas (UST), Far Eastern University, De La Salle and Ateneo.

NU beat UST in a three-game finals series the last time out.

Firming up the cast in the tournament organized by the Sports Vision Management Group Inc. and backed by Bola.TV, Beyond Active Wear, Asics and Mikasa, are National Collegiate Athletic Association squads University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, Emilio Aguinaldo College and San Beda University.

Games will held every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and to be streamed on the official V-League Facebook page and Bola.TV.

In the women’s side, eight schools have also confirmed their participation, led by the defending NCAA champion College of Saint Benilde.

Others in the fold are Lyceum of the Philippines University, Mapua University, University of Perpetual Help DALTA, and San Sebastian College-Recoletos; UAAP squads Far Eastern University and University of the East and reigning NAASCU champion Enderun Colleges.

The top four teams from each division after the single round elims will advance to the best-of-three semifinals with the first and second-seeded teams squaring off with the fourth and third-ranked teams, respectively.

The finals will also be a best-of-three series while the battle for the bronze is a one-game affair.