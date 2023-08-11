Adamson U goes for title sweep against De La Salle

ADAMSON University goes for a sweep against De La Salle in Game 2 of the Shakey’s Super League National Invitationals finals series on Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The Lady Falcons and Lady Spikers square off at 4 p.m. after the 2 p.m. where University of Santo Tomas tries to wrap up its battle for third place with University of Perpetual Help System Dalta.

Adamson University won Game 1 in the best-of-three series, 22-25, 25-17, 17-25, 27-25, 16-14, of the tournament presented by Eurotel and Victory Liner in cooperation with the Commission on Higher Education.

Seasoned spiker Lucille Almonte led the Lady Falcons’ onslaught along with Ayesha Juegos, Lorene Toring and Sharya Ancheta as well as super rookie Red Bascon in Game 1.

But the Lady Falcons know the duel is far from over. They know the reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines champions are raring for a comeback.

“We must have that strong mentally to win,” Adamson University coach coach JP Yude said. “La Salle? They can eat you alive.”

De a Salle was the heavy favorite in the 12-team tournament but with the Lady Spikers’ backs against the wall, they are expected to go all out to tie the series.

“Everybody gave their all but there’s always room for improvement for all of us. It’s a lesson to work harder and play smarter,” said Shevana Laput, whose tournament-high 30 points for De La Salle went to waste.

Out to provide coverage for Laput are Alleiah Malaluan, Thea Gagate and Baby Jyne Soreño.