4.3% GDP growth in Q2 slowest in 2 years

THE economy’s latest performance may have taken the wind off the government’s sails as GDP growth reached 4.3 percent in the second quarter, the slowest in two years.

Part of the reason for the slower economic performance was the government itself, according to National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan. He said in the bidget hearing that if only the spending targets of the government were met, GDP in the second quarter could have reached 5.6 percent.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that Government Final Consumption Expenditure [GFCE] contracted 7.1 percent, the lowest since the first quarter of 2011 when it contracted 15 percent.

Speaking partly in Filipino, in a briefing on Thursday, he traced the slow growth in the Government Final Consumption Expenditure to, “partly because of the election-related spending that I mentioned earlier,” adding: “The figure was high last year because of the election. [Also] part of the fiscal consolidation, I am sure we will address or we will make sure that the fiscal deficit, the debt, [are] at the level that we are targeting.”

Balisacan added, “Since there was a lot of spending during the pandemic and also during the election, we now have to consolidate and that’s why you see slower growth in government consumption expenditure. But that should go to its normal pace in the latter part of the year, particularly (in) the next year.”

Slowest since 2021

The growth in the second quarter is the slowest since the first quarter of 2021 when the economy contracted 3.8 percent.

Given this lackluster GDP growth, Balisacan said the economy needs to post growth of 6.6 percent in order to achieve the target rate of 6-7 percent for the year. To attain this, he said the government will endeavor to “recover our growth momentum.”

This will be done by accelerating government programs and projects, including the delivery of public services, under the 2023 national budget. The Neda chief said the Economic Development Group (EDG) is now discussing ways for government to expedite these programs and projects.

Fiscal stimulus programs, he added, will be rolled out to improve the productive capacities of the private and public sectors; government will also make use of the Quick Response Fund to counter the adverse impact of the recent typhoons and monsoon rains.

“Government agencies, including local and regional government entities, are encouraged, if not instructed, to formulate catch-up plans, accelerate, and even frontload the implementation of said programs and projects. Line agencies already have their catch-up plans and are enjoined to implement these urgently,” Balisacan said.

Ateneo de Manila University economist Leonardo Lanzona Jr. noted that base effects stemmed from the waning of pandemic-induced spending. But, he said, this also shows the clear weakness of the Philippine economy.

Lanzona said the government also failed to address structural issues, particularly in the agriculture sector. As a result, agriculture again became the laggard in the production sectors.

Based on the PSA data, the Agriculture, Fishery, and Forestry (AFF) posted a growth of 0.2 percent in the second quarter and contributed 0.01 percentage points to the GDP growth.

Industry posted a growth of 2.1 percent and contributed 0.6 percentage points to the second-quarter GDP growth. Services, meanwhile, posted a growth of 6 percent with a share of 3.7 percentage points to GDP.

Under Services, accommodation and food service activities grew the fastest at 28.33 percent, followed by Other services at 22.25 percent and transportation and storage, 17.3 percent.

Notably, Public administration and defense; compulsory social activities contracted 2.4 percent in the second quarter. This is the lowest under the services sector.

Global Source Partners said the anemic economic growth in the second quarter was also due to government underspending “by close to 10 percent…pulling down Q2 GDP growth by 1.3 percentage points.”

“The failure of the government to implement any aggressive structural program that addresses weaknesses exposed by the pandemic is now manifested by this limited growth rate,” Lanzona said.

“I had expected this because base effects are now gone. In addition to the lack of government activity, the over-reaction to inflation through higher interest rates contributed significantly to the low growth,” he added.

Global Sources noted investments were flat in the second quarter, which reflected “inventories drawdown with the run-up in interest rates probably biting as well, particularly in the interest-sensitive construction sector.”

It added: “We expect investment performance ahead to still reflect investor caution given the weaker global economic environment and with modest progress in public-private partnership infrastructure projects.”

Jonathan L. Ravelas, senior adviser at professional services firm Reyes Tacandong & Co., agreed, tracing the low growth to the combined impact of the absence of election-related spending, rising prices, higher interest rates and lower-than-expected government spending.

“Factors like higher prices and interest rates have slowed down spending and investments, making it a bit tougher for the economy,” he told BusinessMirror.

De La Salle University economist Maria Ella Oplas also pointed to the absence of election spending as a major factor in the slowdown from April to June this year.

Elections have a high multiplier effect on GDP and its absence will have a significant impact on the country’s economic performance, Oplas said.

Still, Oplas thinks the 6 percent economic growth target for this year may still be achieved because of the local elections slated in October as well as the reopening of classes.

The reopening of classes, she said, increases household consumption and also raises spending of the education sector, as face-to-face classes are now allowed.

“Education-related inflation, through tuition and miscellaneous fees, is a major factor because of full face to face classes,” Oplas told BusinessMirror.

Ravelas, for his part, said the removal of the Covid health emergency declaration is a positive sign for the economy. This will spur economic activity, particularly those involving the country’s large working-age population.

However, given the robust economic performance expected in the second semester, Ravelas said this could prompt the Monetary Board to raise interest rates by 25 basis points next week.

This will also match the recent tightening of the US Federal Reserve. This effort to match the stance of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will help keep the peso competitive against the US dollar.

“This is to keep the difference in interest rates between the Philippines and the US healthy, which can help stabilize the value of the Philippine peso compared to the US dollar and control inflation,” Ravelas told this newspaper.

Meanwhile, PSA said the main contributors to the second-quarter 2023 growth were: Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, 5.3 percent; Financial and insurance activities, 5 percent; and Transportation and storage, 17.3 percent.

The PSA also said Gross National Income (GNI) grew by 8.6 percent in the second quarter of 2023. Further, Net Primary Income (NPl) from the Rest of the World grew by 90.6 percent during the period.