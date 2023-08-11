18 Manila Bay reclamation projects were granted ECCs

A TOTAL of 18 land reclamation projects in Manila Bay were able to secure environmental compliance certificates (ECC) and are in various stages of development.

Combined, these dump-and-fill projects cover a total of 5,795.84 hectares, an area bigger than Caloocan City with a total of 176 barangays and over 1.6 million population based on the 2020 census of population and housing.

A document from the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), a copy of which was obtained by the BusinessMirror, identified the projects, the status of implementation, including dates the ECCs were issued.

The list does not include SMC’s international airport project in Bulakan, Bulacan. The document showed the city of Manila has 4 projects with ECCs, Navotas has 2, Pasay 2, and Paranaque 1 – all in the National Capital Region.

Another land-reclamation project straddles the territorial jurisdiction of Las Piñas and Parañaque.

In Cavite Province, Bacoor has the most number of land-reclamation projects with ECCS at 4; Kawit has 1; Noveleta, 1; and Rosario, 1.

Another land reclamation project that straddles the territories of Kawit and Noveleta lists the Province of Cavite as the proponent.

Cities or municipalities were listed as proponents of the projects, with private sector partners.

Of these projects with approved ECCs, the Manila Bay Land Reclamation of the Province of Cavite and Coastal Road Corp/Cavitex Holdings, Inc. is the largest, with a total land area covering 844 hectares.

Another big land-reclamation project is the Parañaque & Las Piñas Coastal Bay Land Reclamation & Dev Project, which lists both the cities of Parañaque and Las Piñas as proponents and Alltech Contractors, Inc. as its private sector partner. It covers a total of 635.14 hectares.

Most of the projects are not yet implemented, except for three ongoing land reclamation projects in Navotas and 2 in Pasay City.

The ECC for the 4KM Coastal Dike with Detention Pond, Pumping Station, and Reclamation Project of Navotas and Argonbay Construction Company, Inc. with a total area of 576.7 hectares was issued in March 2021. It was granted conditional notice to proceed from the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA).

The Pasay Harbour Reclamation Project of Pasay City and Philkairos Inc, Pasay Reclamation Project, and SM Prime Holdings, Inc. are both ongoing.

Pasay Harbour covers a total area of 265 hectares and the ECC was issued in November 2018, while the Pasay Reclamation Project covers a total area of 360 hectares and ECC was issued in October 2017.

Both projects have been issued conditional notice to proceed by the PRA.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier announced the suspension of all but one land reclamation project in Manila Bay due to various violations, prompting environment groups to call for transparency and challenging Malacañang and the DENR to name the “one that got away” reportedly because it has passed a rigid review process.

Sources at the DENR said they are not privy to the President’s order.

Over the past few months, the DENR under Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga has been conducting stakeholders’ consultations to gather valuable inputs from nongovernment organizations, people’s organizations, the academe and scientific communities, as well as the private sector as part of an ongoing review.

She also cited DENR’s role as one of the 13 agencies tasked by the Supreme Court in 2018 to rehabilitate Manila Bay and restore its water quality to its pristine state. While recognizing the benefits of land reclamation, the country’s chief environmental steward insists on probing the cumulative impact of land reclamation projects in Manila Bay before deciding on the fate of the ongoing development.

Meanwhile, environmental groups also urged the DENR to stop processing ECC applications pending a cumulative impact assessment with a broad stakeholders’ participation, and immediately revoke the ECCs of those with approved permits. They also demand accountability for the economic displacement of affected communities.

Land reclamation is a way of expanding coastal territories through the process called dump-and-fill. The process, which involves the scraping of mangrove forests and dumping of filling materials in coastal areas, is being condemned by environmental groups as environmentally destructive and would lead to irreversible damage to coastal and marine ecosystems.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





