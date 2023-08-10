U.S.-Asean business council vows to bring more investments to PHL

American companies are now open to making more investments in the Philippines due to the country’s “transparent predictable business environment” in accordance with the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

“We are determined that we come here not just to talk but also to bring a lot of action to create real partnerships and to show our commitment in the form of investments.” US-Asean Business Council president and CEO Ted Osius said during his courtesy call with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in Malacañang on Wednesday.

The retired US ambassador lauded the country’s leadership in implementing Pillar 3 of the IPEF on the use of clean energy, decarbonization, and infrastructure and as well as its compliance to the initiative’s Pillar 4 on tax and anti-corruption measures.

IPEF is an initiative launched last year by US President Joe Biden, which aims to implement high economic standards for its member countries.

Osius said US companies are ready to support the goals set by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on infrastructure, agriculture, clean energy, green metals and semiconductors.

“We look forward to deepening our engagements with your government and to create more partnerships with companies here in the Philippines,” Osius said.

Greater economic engagement

President Marcos welcomed the US commitment, which he said would be beneficial for both the Philippine and the US economy.

“I invite the members of the esteemed Council to continue being valuable partners of the Philippines. Let us push for greater economic engagement between our two countries, for our mutual benefit, for the prosperity, especially of the region,” the Chief Executive said.

The visit of the US-Asean Business Council comes a day after the courtesy call of US Senator Tammy Duckworth with the President, where they talked about the country’s possible partnership with Washington on electric vehicle batteries and healthcare.

Marcos noted he is open to having more partnerships, which will help maintain the momentum of the country’s improving bilateral relations with the US.

“President Biden and I have identified concrete steps to ensure that our alliance and partnership remain relevant, responsive to the current emerging challenges in the defense, security and economic spheres,” the President said in his meeting with the US-Asean Business Council members.

Established in 1984, the US-Asean Business Council is an advocacy organization with 170 member-companies.

The said companies operate in Asean member-states and generate almost $7 trillion in revenue and employ more than 14.5 million people.