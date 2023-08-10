SC orders Comelec to proclaim Uy winner in 2022 Zambo del Norte congressional race

THE Supreme Court has ordered the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to proclaim Roberto “Pinpin” T. Uy Jr. as the winner in the 2022 elections for the first congressional district of Zamboanga del Norte.

In a decision made during its regular en banc session held last August 8, 2023, the SC set aside Comelec’s en banc’s order dated May 12, 2022, and resolution dated June 7, 2022, which declared Frederico Jalosjos as a nuisance candidate and credited his 5,424 votes to Romeo Jalosjos Jr., prompting the poll body to declare the latter as the duly-elected representative of Zamboanga del Norte.

But on July 21, 2022, the SC issued a status quo ante order that effectively Jalosjos Jr. from assuming the post based on Uy and Federico’s consolidated petitions.

Uy insisted that the results of the elections showed him garnering 69,591 votes, while Jalosjos Jr. got 69,109 votes but his proclamation was stopped by the Comelec due to the latter’s petition seeking to declare Frederico as a nuisance candidate.

In granting the petitions, the SC held that “public policy dictates that candidates receiving the highest votes should be proclaimed without unnecessary delay.”

The Court stressed that the board of canvassers “is a ministerial body with power generally limited to the mechanical function of adding or compiling the votes cast for each candidate.”

“In Uy’s case, the Comelec, motu proprio, ordered the suspension of his proclamation even though the PBOC (Provincial Board of Canvassers) had clear basis to proclaim Uy as the winning candidate, having garnered the highest number of votes,” the SC pointed out.

The Court also noted there were several irregularities in the suspension order issued by the poll body, with the copy sent by electronic mail to the PBOC in advance, undated, and lacking the complete signatures of the Comelec members and the necessary certification and a notice signed by its clerk of court.

In his petition before the Comelec, Jalosjos Jr. sought to declare Frederico a nuisance candidate and to cancel the latter’s certificate of candidacy on the ground of lack of bona fide intention to run for public office.

Jalosjos claimed that Frederico is not known as “Kuya Jan,” the nickname the latter submitted, which sounds similar with Jalosjos’ nickname, “Kuya Jonjon.”

On April 19, 2022, the Comelec declared Frederico a nuisance candidate, which he challenged by filing a motion for reconsideration.

Two months after, the Comelec issued a final and executory resolution, which declared Frederico a nuisance candidate and directed that his votes be credited to Jalosjos Jr.

Frederico elevated the issue before the SC through a petition for certiorari, which was consolidated with Uy’s petition.

On the to the issue of whether Frederico is a nuisance candidate, the Court ruled in favor of the petitioner, noting that the Comelec ruled against him based solely on the alleged erroneous use of a nickname without considering other factors, such as his membership in the political party, his certificate of candidacy, the preceding campaign period, and the dissimilarities in the names appearing on the ballots.

Image credits: Mike Gonzalez via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 3.0





