More workers in jobs with low pay in June

INFLATION remains a bane for workers as the number of employed Filipinos looking for side hustles increased in June, based on the latest data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

On Tuesday, PSA said the number of the unemployed reached 2.327 million in June 2023 while the underemployed reached 5.87 million. (Full story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/08/09/unemployment-underemployment-increased-in-june-23-labor-force-survey/)

Based on the data, invisibly underemployed Filipinos or those who are employed full time but are still looking for better livelihood opportunities, reached 2.332 million. This is even higher than the number of the total unemployed in June.

“I think people are still struggling to get by given inflation, so they are forced to do side hustles,” Ateneo Center for Research and Development (ACERD) Associate Director Ser Percival K. Peña-Reyes told the BusinessMirror.

“People have to find ways [to survive]. As I’ve been saying in recent interviews, there is no social unrest despite high inflation because people somehow still manage to find work, albeit these are low-productivity ones. Just enough to survive day to day,” Peña-Reyes added.

The data showed that the number of those considered invisibly underemployed increased 19.8 percent or by 385,000 compared to June 2022.

The increase in their numbers was also in double digits compared to May 2023. PSA data showed an 18.1-percent increase, or by as many as 357,000 from May 2023 in terms of invisible underemployment.

However, data also showed that the visibly underemployed—composed of Filipinos who are employed but in mostly part-time capacity—declined to 3.543 million in June.

This is a contraction of 10.1 percent or 398,000 compared to June 2022 and a decline of 3.9 percent or 143,000 versus May 2023.

“The latest June 2023 labor force figures confirm that the economy is still struggling to create decent work, pay and earnings,” Ibon Foundation said in a statement.

“This is particularly clear if the results are interpreted against recent surveys which showed increases in self-rated poverty and decreases in household savings over the same period covered by the Labor Force Survey [LFS],” it added.

The PSA noted that among those with jobs, those who held elementary occupations accounted for a large chunk.

Data showed elementary occupations accounted for 30.3 percent of total employment.

In a presentation on Tuesday, National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa said 14.8 million of the employed are engaged in elementary occupations, which increased from the 13.71 million in June 2022 and 14.55 million in May 2023.

Ibon noted that the biggest increases in employment came from the sub sectors with the lowest reported pay.

The top four job-creating sub sectors are all among the five lowest-paying subsectors in the economy.

They estimated a 612,000 increase in accommodation and food service activities or an average daily basic pay (ADBP) of P432 in 2022 or 457,000 increase in agriculture and forestry or P300.

Ibon also said cited a 358,000 increase in wholesale and retail trade or P419 and 268,000 increase in other service activities at P304.

“This simply follows the overall trend we have been observing that job quality has declined over time. Because of digital transformation, jobs have become more polarized as regular middle skilled jobs have disappeared. Most of these workers are joining the ranks of low-skilled informal jobs, resulting in a mismatching of skills,” Ateneo de Manila University economist Leonardo Lanzona Jr. said.

“In effect, the economic recovery we are experiencing is a labor-saving one, resulting in a greater proportion of lower-paid workers. This is due to the government’s failure to institute a massive skill development program that would raise labor demand, and an appropriate social protection system that can support worker livelihood conditions,” he explained.

Given the challenges of finding decent jobs, Action for Economic Reforms (AER) Coordinator Filomeno Sta. Ana said the least the government can do is to at least make food affordable.

Mapa earlier said that given the increase in rice prices, the country’s staple could again drive inflation in the coming months.

PSA data showed rice inflation averaged 4.2 percent in July 2023, the highest since February 2019 when the increase in the commodity’s prices was at 4.5 percent. The Rice Trade Liberalization (RTL) Act was implemented in March 2019.

Mapa said rice prices this year gradually increased starting in February when inflation for the staple posted a 2.2-percent increase; March, 2.6 percent; April, 2.9 percent; May, 3.4 percent; and June, 3.6 percent before reaching 4.2 percent in July.

“Making food cheaper is a way of improving living standards and productivity without putting pressure on increasing wages,” Sta. Ana said. “The challenge is to increase productivity of all laborers, not only those employed in modern enterprises.”

Mapa added that in July, as with June, the PSA recorded increases in the price of all rice varieties that it monitors—regular milled, well-milled, and special rice.

Based on data, Mapa said regular milled rice prices averaged P41.50 per kilo, higher than the P41.20 per kilo in June and P39.60 per kilo in July 2022.

For well-milled rice, the average price was at P45.50 per kilo in July, higher than the P45.20 in June and P43.90 in July 2022.

Special rice averaged P54.60 per kilo in July, higher than the P54.40 posted in June and P53.10 in July 2022.

PSA data from PSA also showed that average regular milled rice prices started climbing in March 2022 at P38.97 per kilo, while special rice, the most expensive rice variety, started increasing from P52.96 per kilo in June 2022.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





