IFC sole subscriber in BPI’s $250M ‘green’ bond float

THE International Finance Corp. (IFC) is investing $250 million in a green bond issued by the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), the lender told the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

In a disclosure to the PSE, the BPI said it considers the subscription the biggest deal the World Bank Group’s private sector arm has done with a financial institution in the Philippines.

The lender said it will use the proceeds of the bond to finance “green” assets in the Philippines like renewable energy, energy efficiency, “green” buildings, electric vehicles and “climate-smart” agriculture projects, among others.

“IFC is pleased to continue its impactful partnership with BPI, a longtime client and partner in promoting climate finance in the Philippines,” Jean-Marc Arbogast, IFC Country Manager for the Philippines, was quoted in the disclosure as saying.

“Thematic bonds are a key pillar of our longstanding commitment to not only tackle climate change, but also to help deepen sustainable capital markets in the country,” Arbogast added.

BPI disclosed it may also use proceeds from the bond sale for investments outside the Philippines.

The lender added that the IFC also agreed to help BPI build its capacity to assess the eligibility and impact of its climate projects.

IFC is the sole subscriber of the bond, which will be aligned with the “Green Bond Principles” (GBPs) of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA).

The ICMA said the GBPs “seek to support issuers in financing environmentally sound and sustainable projects that foster a net-zero emissions economy and protect the environment.”

“GBP-aligned issuance should provide transparent green credentials alongside an investment opportunity,” it added.

BPI first issued a “green” bond in 2018, which was more than four-times oversubscribed.

“As a bank known for its commitment to sustainable finance and climate change mitigation, we are delighted that IFC has entrusted us with this significant investment,” BPI President and CEO Jose Teodoro K. Limcaoco was quoted in the disclosure as saying.

“This is our third green bond issuance, and we will draw on our successful track record to fund projects that will make a lasting difference in the communities in which we operate,” Limcaoco added.

As much as three quarters of the population of the Philippines is vulnerable to the impacts of natural hazards. The World Bank’s Country Climate Development Report estimates that the economic damage caused by climate change in the country could reach up to 7.6 percent of gross domestic product by 2030.

According to the latest data from the Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission, there have been 28 sustainability bond issuances collectively valued at more than US$10 billion since the first “green” bond was issued in 2016.

This “green” bond issuance is aligned with IFC’s “30 by 30 Zero” program, which aims to help financial institutions mobilize private financing for more climate-related projects in the Philippines. The end goal is to help them grow their climate-related lending to 30 percent of their total portfolios with near zero coal exposure by 2030.

As part of the program, the IFC will also work with regulators and conduct training and workshops with potential issuers to support more thematic bond issuances in the country.