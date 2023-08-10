House vows OK of prosperous, resilient 2024 national budget

The leadership of the House of Representatives on Thursday vowed to craft the 2024 national budget that not only responds to the current economic realities but also positions the Philippines and its people for a “prosperous and resilient future.”

House Committee on Appropriations Senior Vice chairperson and Marikina Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo of Marikina assured that the lower chamber would scrutinize macroeconomic assumptions that will shape the legislative viewpoint on the proposed 2024 P5.768 trillion national budget.

The lower chamber on Thursday started the budget deliberations for the 2024 national budget with a briefing from the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC).

“As we embark on this journey, it is crucial to acknowledge the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of our economy, both on a domestic and global scale. The decisions we make, the policies we adopt, and the assumptions we hold will collectively influence the course of our nation’s economic growth and development,” Quimbo, an economist by profession, said.

“In the coming FY (fiscal year) 2024, we are at a juncture where prudent macroeconomic assumptions are of paramount importance. We must consider the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the shifts in international trade dynamics, and the domestic challenges that continue to shape our economic landscape,” Quimbo added.

As legislators, Quimbo said Congress must craft policies that foster economic resilience, inclusivity, and sustainability.

“Our legislative perspective for the Philippines in 2024 is intricately linked to the macroeconomic assumptions we make. Our responsibility as lawmakers and policymakers is to foster an environment that supports economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development,” she said.

In doing so, she said lawmakers must carefully scrutinize the assumptions that underpin economic forecasts, ensuring they are grounded in reality and considerate of potential risks.

“One key macroeconomic assumption that demands our attention is the trajectory of GDP growth. We must assess the factors driving our economic expansion, from domestic consumption and investment to the performance of key sectors such as manufacturing, services, and agriculture,” she added.

“By carefully evaluating GDP growth, trade dynamics, inflation, and monetary policy, we can craft a budget that not only responds to the current economic realities but also positions our nation and our people for a prosperous and resilient future,” she added.

According to Quimbo, a realistic projection of GDP growth will guide Congress’ efforts in formulating policies that stimulate economic activity while maintaining fiscal discipline.

“We must strike a balance between short-term recovery and long-term growth, fostering an environment that encourages job creation and sustainable economic opportunities,” she said.

Quimbo added that the global landscape presents both opportunities and challenges that influence economic assumptions.

“Trade dynamics, for instance, are transforming due to shifts in global supply chains and emerging technologies. As we set our revenue targets, we must consider the impact of these changes on our exports, imports, and overall balance of payments,” she said.

Quimbo said inflation and monetary policy are integral components of the country’s macroeconomic assumptions.

“We must closely monitor the inflation rate and ensure that the central bank’s monetary policies remain effective in maintaining price stability,” she said.

“Our targets are not distant dreams; they are within our reach, waiting for us to seize them. Let us work together with unwavering determination and overcome any challenges that come our way,” she added.