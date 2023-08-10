House OKs anti-currency smuggling bill on third and final reading

The House of Representatives on Wednesday endorsed for Senate approval the bill penalizing bulk cash smuggling and tightening the country’s measures against the transit of large amounts of cash to and from the Philippines.

This is after lawmakers with 266 votes approved on third and final reading House Bill 8200, or the “Anti-Bulk Foreign Currency Smuggling Act,” which also mandates the Bureau of Customs (BOC) as the lead agency in implementing the provisions of the bill.

“The measure is aimed at preserving the integrity of the country’s monetary system. It also ensures that the Philippines will not be used as a transport point for money laundering. We will not allow our points of entry, like our ports and airports, to be used for any part of unlawful activities,” Speaker Martin G. Romualdez said.

House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Joey Sarte Salceda said the measure would also make global financial institutions less risk-averse when dealing with our own financial institutions, which helps overseas Filipino workers (OFW) remit money easier and cheaper.

“Penalizing the smuggling of cash in bulk is one of the key measures we are adopting as a country to shed doubts about us being a hub for money laundering. This bill was crafted with the Anti-Money Laundering Council as part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on terrorist and nefarious financing,” Salceda said.

“OFWs in Europe are already having some trouble dealing bank-to-bank as a result of our being flagged on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force, a global watchdog for terrorist financing and money laundering,” said Salceda, the principal author of the bill.

In 2019, Salceda said about P28.6 billion was smuggled into the country by four syndicates, saying that in the same year, P50.1 billion may have been smuggled into the Philippines undetected.

The bill requires a written or electronic declaration under oath for the physical cross-border transfer into and out of the Philippines of foreign currency and other foreign currency-denominated bearer monetary instruments in excess of $10,000 or equivalent in other foreign currency.

The measure defines bulk foreign currency smuggling as physically transporting or transferring foreign currency or foreign currency-denominated bearer monetary instruments in an amount that exceeds $200,000 or equivalent into and out of the Philippines.

The bill also include as definition of bulk foreign currency smuggling the evading of currency declaration requirement through: (1) Concealment and transport of or attempt to transport foreign currency or foreign currency-denominated bearer monetary instruments in excess of $10,000 or equivalent into and out of the Philippines; (2) Failure to declare the unaccompanied foreign currency or foreign currency-denominated bearer monetary instruments to be transported or transferred, or already received; (3) Making a fraudulent false declaration, as defined; or (4) Structuring the physical cross-border transfer of foreign currency or foreign currency-denominated bearer monetary instruments by breaking the amount into varied sums.

The bill mandates Customs Officers to assist incoming or outgoing passengers in filling out the Currency Declaration Form in cases of inadvertent non-declaration or unintentional inaccurate declaration of foreign currency and other foreign currency-denominated bearer monetary instruments.

It also authorizes the BOC to request or obtain information from the person obliged to declare or the carrier, or to temporarily restrain, the foreign currency or foreign currency-denominated bearer monetary instruments.

The bill designates bulk foreign currency smuggling as a predicate offense to money laundering as defined in Republic Act No. 9160, or the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001.

HB 8200 also imposes penalties for the commission of bulk foreign currency smuggling offenses or conspiracy to commit such offenses.

The bill also authorizes the BOC to temporarily hold or seize foreign currency or foreign currency-denominated bearer monetary instruments from persons it may suspect or find violating the provisions of the measure.

The BOC is also mandated to report any incident of bulk foreign currency smuggling to the Anti-Money Laundering Council for further investigation of possible violations under Republic Act No. 9160, or the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001; Republic Act No. 10168, or the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012; and Republic Act No. 11479, or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





