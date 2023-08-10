Group urges DENR to suspend all ongoing land reclamation projects in Manila Bay, Metro Cebu

The Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) on Wednesday urged the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to revoke the environmental compliance certificate (ECC) and other permits for various land-reclamation projects in Manila Bay that were found to be liable for alleged environmental violations.

The call was made after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced on national television that all but one land reclamation project in Manila Bay were suspended due to numerous violations.

It was not clear which project was given the green light to continue with the project while all others will be undergoing a review process.

To concretize President Marcos’ pronouncement, the DENR should comply and also review the ECCs of the 21 land reclamation projects in Manila Bay,” Ronnel Arambulo, vice chairman of Pamalakaya said in a statement.

According to Arambulo, merely suspending the projects is not enough. He said those found violating environmental laws should be held accountable for the destruction of Manila Bay, an important fishing ground in Luzon, and the displacement of communities that were affected by the projects.

The group cited for instance the need to restore the more than 300 fishing families who were forcibly evacuated from Bacoor, Cavite due to land reclamation.

It is also imperative, Arambulo said that the mangroves that were destroyed be restored in the coastal areas of Manila Bay.

Pamalakaya said accountability should come in the form of just compensation for fisherfolk who have lost their livelihood and the rehabilitation of marine resources and coastal communities.

The group also urged the Marcos administration to “certify as urgent” a bill declaring Manila Bay as a reclamation-free zone.

Filed by the Makabayan bloc last year, House Bill 2026 prohibits all forms of reclamation activities in Manila Bay. The bill is pursuant to the 2008 Supreme Court continuing mandamus to rehabilitate, clean up, and restore Manila Bay for recreational use and fishery resources development.

According to Pamalakaya, reclamation projects with approved ECCs include the 420-hectare reclamation in Bacoor, Cavite; 360-hectare Pasay Reclamation Project; 318-hectare Manila City Waterfront Project; as well as the 419-hectare Horizon Manila Project.

Meanwhile, the People’s Network for the Integrity of Coastal Habitats and Ecosystems (People’s NICHE) urged DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga to make civil society organizations (CSOs) part of the cumulative impact assessment of land reclamation projects in Manila Bay.

The appeal was made through a letter dated August 8, 2023, urging Yulo-Loyzaga to suspend the land-reclamation activities and hold a dialogue with CSO leaders to discuss the conduct of the cumulative impact assessment.

“We welcome this [cumulative impact assessment], as it is a long-overdue step in the complete appraisal of the impacts of reclamation across the critical bay ecosystem,” the group wrote in their letter, signed by different organizations affiliated with the alliance. “We also hope it serves as a precedent for similar approaches in other parts of the country where reclamation projects are also concentrated, such as in Metro Cebu.”

Senator Risa Hontiveros, for her part urged the government to reject all China-funded reclamation projects in the Philippines.

According to reports, two of the six initially approved reclamation projects in Manila Bay are executed by China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd., a subsidiary of China state-owned Communications Construction Co. or CCCC. However, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has since suspended the operations of all but one reclamation project in Manila Bay due to management issues.

“I welcome the President’s suspension, but government should not approve reclamation projects by China state-owned companies anymore. Certainly not now. CCCC, like its home country China, has committed many violations against the Philippines. From building artificial islands in the West Philippine Sea to now reclaiming land in Metro Manila, China is destroying Philippine territory left, right, and center. Nabawasan lalo ang respeto ko sa Tsina. Nanghihimasok na nga sa Pilipinas, sinisira pa ang ating likas-yaman,” Hontiveros said in a news statement.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





