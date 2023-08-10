Group chides Marcos government for failing to stem inflation

LOBBY group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag) has chided the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for the failure of its economic team in equating unlimited importation and lowering tariffs as primal solution to fight inflation.

“We would have thought that our economic team would finally have the courage to accept the fact that they failed miserably in equating unlimited importation and lowering tariffs on meat, rice and corn as our primal solution to combat inflation,” Executive Director Jayson Cainglet was quoted in a statement the group issued last Tuesday.

Cainglet added that three years since the first Executive Order [EO] was signed by then President Rodrigo R. Duterte that lowered the tariffs on rice, meat and corn, “the reverse has actually happened.”

The Sinag statement noted that rice, pork and chicken are now more expensive, compared to 2020.

“Consumers did not benefit from the tariff reduction,” Cainglet said. “Local rice [well-milled] prior to the EO was between P34 and P38/kilo; now it is between P38 and P42/kilo.”

Sinag also noted that “importation as a solution has all been discarded by countries in the era of extreme weather situations as the new norm.”

“Countries with surplus production have been limiting their allocation for export as a way of increasing their local stocks,” Cainglet added.

He added that “lowering tariffs have only benefitted and incentivized a few privileged importers and favored traders.”

In the case of rice, imported ones are actually more expensive than local prices at the current reduced tariffs.

“The last two cropping seasons have been very positive to our rice farmers because of the extended help of the private sector [buying palay from P21/kilo and up] and the increased fuel- and fertilizer-subsidies from the government,” Cainglet said.

Farmgate prices have increased and cost of producing palay has been reduced because of these interventions, he added.

The Sinag official said now is the time for the Marcos government and its economic team to accept these realities.

Image credits: Junpinzon | Dreamstime.com





