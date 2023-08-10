Generali Philippines announces new President and Chief Executive Officer

Generali Life Assurance Philippines, Inc. (Generali Philippines) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Hak Hong Soo as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Before becoming CEO of Generali Philippines, he was the Regional Head of Health and an Executive Member of the International – Asia Regional Office. In this capacity, Dr. Soo led the International – Asia Business Unit in strengthening the regional health business and accelerating the firm’s business transformation agenda. He also holds a Ph.D. in Insurance, Economics, and Econometrics, and is an Associate Member of the Society of Actuaries.

Dr. Soo has extensive technical and managerial expertise in product proposition and pricing, actuarial health portfolio and financial management, health business value chains, networks, customer relations, and partnerships across Asia.

He succeeds Reynaldo Centeno, who formally announced his retirement on December 31, 2022.

Jaime Anchustegui Melgarejo, CEO, of Generali International, commented, “We are glad to confirm Dr. Soo’s appointment and his ability to lead our growth plans in the Philippines. The Asia region is an important engine of profitable growth for our Group and we remain committed to investing in our people to drive this.”

“Congratulations to Dr. Soo on his appointment as CEO of Generali Philippines,” said Rob Leonardi, International Asia Regional Officer. “His extensive experience working across Asia will play a key role in leading his new team and driving our growth plans in the country. I am confident that Generali Philippines will continue to develop sustainably under his leadership.

“I am truly excited about this appointment by Generali Group,” says Dr. Soo. “Generali has entrusted me to continue growing Generali Philippines and servicing our valued customers in the country. As their Lifetime Partner, I am confident that “We” at Generali Philippines will continue to provide sustainable propositions, value-added services, and a caring experience.”