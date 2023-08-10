DMW allows vacationing OFWs to return to Myanmar but ban on new hires stays

These OFWs can resume their work in Myanmar after they register with DMW.

“This applies only to those with existing employment contracts and not to the deployment of new hires to Myanmar,” DMW Secretary Susan V. Ople said in her Advisory No. 19, series of 2023.

DMW made the decision after the Department Foreign Affairs (DFA) lowered the Crisis Alert Level imposed over Myanmar from 4 (evacuation) to 2 (restricted).

Ople, however, reminded OFWs to remain in major cities of Yangon, Nay Pyi Taw, and Mandalay to remain safe.

“Our kababayans (nationals) are likewise reminded to avoid crisis-prone regions in Myanmar, as there is no guarantee that the Philippine or Myanmar authorities will be able to easily access these areas in order to render assistance in case of emergencies,” the DMW chief cautioned.

The total deployment ban on Myanmar was imposed in 2021 due to its insufficient health-care facilities during the pandemic as well as its political unrest after its military took over reins of government. -30-

