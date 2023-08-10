Davao importer files graft raps  vs 5 ranking DTI officials, others 

DAVAO CITY – Five ranking officials of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) were named in a graft and administrative case before the Ombudsman by an importer and distributor here for alleged “selective enforcement” of the agency’s campaign against substandard materials.

Named respondents were DTI Undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo, head of the Consumer Protection Group (CPG), Neil P. Catajay, director of the Bureau of Product Standards (BPS), Ferdinand L. Manfoste, officer-in-charge of BPS, Engr. John Steven M. Magboo, team leader of BPS Enforcement Team, and lawyer Fhillip D. Sawali, director of Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (FTEB).

Other DTI officials named in the charge sheet were Engr. Sarah Jane A. Arella, member of BPS Enforcement Team, Alyssa Marie Frayre, observer of the BPS Enforcement Team, and the other team members of the FTEB Enforcement Team Ranielle P. Velasquez, Frando H. Morales, Jan-Luther A. Santiago, Mark Carlo L. Desamito, and Jochelle Mae M. Duran.

The Davao TYT Lucky Steel Corp filed the complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman in Mindanao represented by its president and manager Jennifer Wingki F. Qua. The Ombudsman in Mindanao received the complaint on Wednesday, August 2.

The company said the respondents were liable for several graft and administrative actions under Republic Act 3019, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. These charges included grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, grave abuse of authority, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

The company said that the law was explicit in saying that any public officer maybe hailed for corrupt practices for “causing any undue injury to any party, including the Government, or giving any private party any unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference in the discharge of his official administrative or judicial functions through manifest partiality, evident bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence.”

The complaint said Manfoste, officer-in-charge of BPS, authorized an inspection on June 22 this year of the BI/GI steel pipes imported by Davao TYT under PS License No. Q-4579. This stemmed from Sawali’s earlier order approved by Castelo on June 19 that authorized the enforcement of trade and industry laws in the Davao Region and Soccskargen.

The complaint said that on June 23, the BPS and FTEB enforcement teams raided the company’s warehouse in Barangay San Isidro, Bunawan District here. The team that was reportedly led by Castelo and Catajay confiscated and sealed 176,497 pieces of Lucky Fence Tube. It said the fence tube is “marketed exclusively” as fence material, steel frame, and structural uses.

The company said it sent a demand letter to DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual on June 23, to insist that its fence tubes were “outside the mandatory BPS certification requirements.” Qua said the tubes have necessary markings under the Consumer Act and that they did not use deceptive sales practices as the company claimed that their products were not intended for use as steel water pipes.

“Presently there is no applicable standard for fence tubes. PNS 2145:2000 is not yet in effect, and its implementation is scheduled for July 2024,” the Davao TYT Lucky Steel Corp. said. Therefore, it said, “until this standard comes into force, there can be no violation of selling tubes with threads.”

“Due to these reasons, the monitoring and enforcement actions undertaken by Usec. Castelo and her raiding team are downright illegal. They also brazenly failed to provide any documentation of their actions, like a notice of violation, incident report, preliminary preventive order, etc. to hide the illegality of their action,” Qua said in her letter to Pascual.

In a letter that Castelo released on July 4 as response, she cited Republic Act No. 7394 or The Consumer Act of the Philippines and Republic Act 4109 or The Standards Law as the legal basis for the raid, she said that “since the importer’s Lucky Fence Tubes are threaded,” these allegedly violated Clause 5.2.1 of PNS 2145:2020, which stipulates that the tube ends must be plain and unthreaded.

The Davao TYT Lucky Steel Corp. countered that there was a DTI Memorandum Circular numbers 22-14 and 23-07, imposing a moratorium on the monitoring and enforcement of steel tubes until July 14 next year, and hence, the company raid was illegal.

Asked for comment, Secretary Pascual told the Businessmirror on Thursday that he was yet to verify to the Ombudsman case against the DTI officials. Pascual was here to sign the memorandum of agreement on halal development program for Marawi City. Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim signed the MOA for the autonomous regional government.