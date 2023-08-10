DA sets rollout 4 MT of seized sugar in Kadiwa stores in Q3

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is targeting to sell smuggled sugar stocks at Kadiwa stores within this quarter, an official of the Department of Agriculture confirmed on Wednesday.

“December is already far away. Ideally we are targeting (to sell) within this quarter,” DA Assistant Secretary and deputy spokesman Rex Estoperez told reporters.

“We already have [a] memorandum of agreement (MOA) signing [for] 4,000 MT (metric tons) of confiscated sugar, but it has to be subjected to testing also with SRA [Sugar Regulatory Authority]. Under the law there should also be testing before it will be made [available to the] public,” he added.

“That’s only random sampling, then put it in the National Food Authority [NFA] warehouse then Kadiwa [would] sell it,” Estoperez added in explaining the process.

Recently, the DA has formally received 4,000 MT or 80,000 bags of refined Thailand refined sugar from the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to be sold at Kadiwa stores.



The sugar, which originated from Bangkok and later rendered as forfeited by the Port of Batangas in April, was cleared for donation and consumption based on the guidelines specified under DA-SRA Memorandum Circular 4, series of 2022-2023 as well as the Republic Act (RA) 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.



The donation was finalized amid rising prices of basic commodities, notably sugar.



As per the latest Supply and Demand Situation of the SRA, the current sugar supply is more than enough to sustain existing demand.

Moreover, Estoperez added, “We have already signed the MOA with the NFA for the warehousing and logistics, because they have the capability for that, the NFA has branches nationwide.”

“I think besides the 4,000 MT there is another 4,500MT or 5,000MT there now, there is no confiscation yet, but once confiscated that [would also be sold] in Kadiwa [stores],” he said.

Estoperez said the P70 per kilo is the lowest price “because we have to check with the importer for the landed cost.”

“The P70 is okay, if we can recover the landed cost, and other costs. Because there are costs like repacking, the warehousing, the logistics. On the selling, this should go to the Kadiwa trust fund for the expansion of the Kadiwa project.” Estoperez explained.