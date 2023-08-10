Core business growth lifts BankCom’s income in H1

THE Bank of Commerce (BankCom) announced having nearly doubled its income in the first six months of the year.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), the San Miguel Corp. affiliate said its net income reached P1.59 billion in the first semester of the year.

This was an increase of 79 percent or 1.8 times the P886.91 million in the same period last year. The performance translated to a return on equity of 11 percent, the lender said.

“(The first half) results were primarily driven by the sustained growth in the bank’s core business: higher margins and growth in fee-based income―trust, remittance, investment banking and trade finance,” the bank said.

BankCom said total revenues amounted to P4.85 billion or 32 percent higher than the P3.67 billion registered last year.

The bank said this was due to the steady growth in net interest income, service charges, fees, and commissions, foreign exchange and Real & Other Properties Acquired (ROPA) related gains.

The lender added that net interest income for the first half of 2023 posted P3.95 billion, up 28 percent from the P3.08 billion in the comparable period last year.

“This was due to the solid expansion in the bank’s financial assets, mainly from corporate loans, and effective managing of funding cost, which resulted in a higher NIM (Net interest margin) of 4.35 percent,” BankCom said.

Other income surged 1.5 times to P901.2 million from the P583.57 million last year propelled mainly by the robust fee-based revenue generating activities of the bank.

Service charges, fees and commissions posted a 24 percent rise to P448.02 million streaming mainly from trust, credit card, trade finance and investment banking fees.

“The bank’s remittance business, also a fee income generator, recorded a promising growth of more than 30 percent since the first quarter of 2023 given the notable performances of overseas partners coupled with the impact of the successful execution of marketing campaigns,”

Foreign-exchange gains rose by 18 percent to P80.81 million on account of increased volume of transactions.

The bank recorded a reversal of provisions amounting to P11.83 million reflecting improving credit quality and some recoveries.

Total operating expenses, excluding provision for credit and impairment losses, amounted to P2.74 billion. This was 7.51 percent higher than P2.55 billion in the same period last year.

BankCom said this was mainly due to increase in occupancy cost, compensation and benefits, as well as subscription fees.

Meanwhile, the bank said their net income reached P874.35 million in the second quarter of 2023. This is a 23 percent growth from the P712.9 million in the first quarter of this year.

Gross revenue summed up to P2.58 billion in the April-to-June period this year or 14-percent higher than the earlier quarter’s P2.27 billion.