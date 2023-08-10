Cebuana Lhuillier strengthens partnership with beep

The Philippines’ leading and largest micro financial services provider, Cebuana Lhuillier, strengthened its partnership with beep™ card, a widely used reloadable smart card operated by AF Payments Inc.

Instead of queuing in long lines at MRT or LRT reloading counter stations, Filipinos can now reload their beep™ cards with an amount of up toPhp10,000 by just filling out a form at more than 3,000 Cebuana Lhuillier branches nationwide.

Cebuana Lhuillier President and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier expressed his excitement about this partnership. “With our wide network of branches all over the country, this strategic partnership will enable Filipinos to have easier and more accessible ways to reload their beep™ cards,” he said.“We always believe that by partnering with companies like AF Payments, Inc., we expand our services not just to pursue our mission of financial inclusion for all our kababayans, but also to provide support to our partners.”

“This partnership with beep™ is a testament of our company’s commitment to bring our Money Transfer business to the next level. Going beyond the usual remittance business, this new setup will bring convenience to our commuters and improve their commuting experience,”Cebuana Lhuillier First Vice President and Money Transfer Group Head Erlinda Sumañga added.

“We are happy to enter a fruitful and promising partnership with Cebuana Lhuillier, a renowned and trusted brand for money transfer services. This momentous collaboration reflects the shared commitment of both our companies to empower Filipinos with seamless cashless payment solutions and enhanced access to digital technology. Together, we are committed to driving positive change in the way people commute and transact in the Philippines. By making loading more accessible and convenient, we aim to enhance the lines of millions of commuters and contribute to the nation’s digital transformation,” says JJ Moreno, CEO of AF Payments.

“AF Payments is driven by a vision to provide commuters with an experience that is seamless, pleasant, andproductive. This partnership with Cebuana is a significant step towards achieving that goal. By offering loading services at Cebuana’s extensive network of 3,000 branches nationwide, our commuters all over the Philippines will now enjoy the ease and convenience of topping up their beep cards,”

adds Sharon Fong, Chief Commercial Officer of AF Payments.