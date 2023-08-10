ADB: Grab key driving force in PHL economy

THE Asian Development Bank (ADB) found that Grab is a “key driving force in the Philippine economy,” as it provides “sustainable livelihood opportunities” for delivery riders.

In a study conducted by the multinational lender, Grab was found to have helped offset the rise in unemployment during the pandemic, providing livelihood opportunities for “thousands of Filipinos” that had to “weather economic adversity.”

“GrabFood delivery drivers in the Philippines report positive feedback on their job experience due to three main reasons: flexibility in working hours, decent earnings, and independent working conditions,” the ADB report attached to a statement read.

The study surveyed 1,200 GrabFood delivery riders across Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao.

According to the study, 81 percent of the respondents considered the flexibility of work hours as a leading factor for entering and keeping their jobs, citing time management and independence as key ingredients to a good working environment.

The study also revealed that the average daily income of GrabFood delivery was “approximately double the minimum wage across all three regions.”

Given these encouraging factors, 95 percent of the respondents said they intended to continue to seek earning opportunities on the GrabFood platform even after the pandemic.

And due to their positive experience, 74 percent said they would recommend Grab as a platform for livelihood opportunities, to their female relatives or friends.

Grab Philippines Country Head Grace Vera Cruz said the data reflect the “versatility and criticality of the gig economy.”

“The findings of the Asian Development Bank’s survey reaffirms that we are indeed living out our mission of creating flexible earning opportunities for thousands of Filipinos. We are committed to continuously enhance the livelihoods of our partners, deliver value to our consumers, while building a sustainable ecosystem for all our stakeholders,” she said.

The ADB study noted, however, that there are operational hazards on this type of career and emphasized the need for affordable medical insurance schemes to promote the long-term sustainability of this flexible self-employment model.

Vera Cruz noted that Grab Philippines has a comprehensive health and safety policy to support its delivery-partners. This includes accident and life insurance, medicine allowance, access to prepaid ER HMO, hospital assistance, 24/7 Grab Safety Hotline, Grab Academy safety training, and telemedicine services.

She also claimed that Grab is the first platform in the Philippines to offer a “robust and comprehensive social protection scheme to its partners – with Grab even subsidizing its partners’ first-month contributions.”

Vera Cruz was referring to contributions to the Social Security System, Pag-IBIG Fund, and PhilHealth.

She noted that the findings of the ADB study reveled that Grab “is not only a tech success story, but a resilient economic pillar supporting the livelihoods of countless Filipinos.”

“This report also reminds us that there is always room to kaizen. We will continue to seek innovative solutions to further enhance our drivers’ welfare and safety while delivering exceptional services to our customers. Our goal is not just to be a super app – we aim to be a super partner to every Filipino,” said Vera Cruz.

