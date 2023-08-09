Xiaomi brings ‘Live Vivid’ closer to students with Redmi Note 12 Campus Tour

Xiaomi kicked off its Redmi Note 12 Series Campus Tour, which featured fun and interactive booths where students could join activities and experience the smartphone firsthand.

Following the launch of the Redmi Note 12 Series in the Philippines, Xiaomi brought the “Live Vivid” campaign closer to younger audiences through the Campus Tour, in partnership with the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE). It aimed to give students a vibrant experience with spaces catering to content creation, gaming, and photography.

“The younger generation are enthusiastic about their passions, and they always seem to find a way to pursue them. Xiaomi has made it possible through our smartphones like the Redmi Note 12 series, which is also a great and practical choice for students,” said Tomi Adrias, Head of Marketing for Xiaomi Philippines.

The first stop of the Redmi Note 12 Series Campus Tour was the Technological University of the Philippines (TUP) in Taguig City. It featured a self-shoot photography booth, gaming area, fun arcade activities, scooter track, and smart home displays. Xiaomi also prepared exclusive promotions and deals for the TUP academic community.

The Redmi Note 12 Series Campus will make stops at other universities and colleges in the country. Keep an eye out on Xiaomi’s official Facebook page to see when it’s coming to your campus!

For more information, visit Xiaomi’s official website. Online purchases are available via Xiaomi’s Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok shops (@XiaomiPhilippines).

Tech-savvy spirits soar high at the TUP campus! The Technological University of the Philippines (TUP) in Taguig City was abuzz with excitement as the Redmi Note 12 Campus Tour kicked off, introducing students to a world of mobile innovation, entertainment, and the boundless fun possibilities that Redmi Note 12 offers.

Snap, Smile, Sizzle! TUP students strike a pose with the iconic, Filipino-clad Xiaomi Bunny mascot at the first Redmi Note 12 Campus Tour using the Redmi Note 12.

Friends, Fun, and ‘Live Vivid’ Moments! TUP students light up in the fun-filled atmosphere of the Redmi Note 12 Campus Tour, infusing every laughter-filled moment shared with friends with ‘Live Vivid’ vibes.

Game On, Redmi Style! Student participants revel in the thrill of the fun games at the Redmi Note 12 Campus Tour, their infectious smiles shining brighter as they snag fun prizes and awesome freebies from Xiaomi.

