The Westin Manila introduces its A La Bark menufor dogs

Weekend dining with your fur-babies just got a little extra at The Westin Manila.

The hotel has just “unleashed” its new A La Bark Menu, so dogs can enjoy fine food while you dine. This special variety of doggie delights is available every Saturday and Sunday, as well as on holidays, from 3:00PM to 6:00PM at the Lobby Lounge veranda (al fresco area), and was created by the hotel’s culinary team, who are themselves pet owners. These satisfying bowls and treats are all nutrient-dense, well-balanced delicacies made with fresh and healthy ingredients, and have been thoughtfully crafted with the brand’s “Eat Well” pillar in mind.

Imagine your pet enjoying a serving of Bibimbark or the Tzushi, which are pup-friendly spins of signature Asian delicacies. The Bibimbark is a mix of braised salmon, carrots, peas, pumpkin, spinach, brown rice, sesame, and corn. Tzushi is basically sushi topped with carrots and tamago (scrambled eggs).

There’s also the Woofaccino, which is a savory cup of beef bone broth topped with light whipped cream.

Executive Chef Rej Casanova (corner left) with his team

The menu includes desserts, too. Baker’s Pupcake makes for a great treat for any day or celebration. Your pet is sure to love this moist and fluffy banana cupcake topped with dog-friendly frosting. The Icy Fruit Pups are made from fresh and homemade juices and are ideal for cooling off on a sunny day.

Advance reservation is required. Availability is subject to weather conditions.

Book your table through +632.8256.2020 or westinmanila@westin.com. Standard pet policies apply.

Follow @westinmanilahotel on Facebook and Instagram for updates and promo announcements. To know more about the hotel, visit www.westinmanilahotel.com.