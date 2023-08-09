Solon: Pass bill setting PHL’s sea lanes under the Unclos

A SENIOR lawmaker on Tuesday called on Congress to pass the proposal establishing the Philippines archipelagic sea lanes as espoused in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) and other relevant international conventions following a Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessel’s water cannoning of Philippine vessels last weekend.

In House Bill (HB) 1095, or the proposed “Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act,” Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte aims to enable the government to designate sea lanes where foreign merchant ships, warships, and aircraft can pass in accordance with Unclos provisions.

But pending the proposed congressional approval of HB 1095 and the fast-track modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to beef up the country’s external defense against foreign intrusions, Villafuerte is urging the government to press ahead with its planned joint patrols in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) with the United States and possibly with other allies.

“Our NSC (National Security Council) expects the proposed maritime patrols with the US to begin happening before the year is over,” Villafuerte said. “Under the circumstances, it is my hope that such joint sails can start much sooner and possibly include other allied nations that have similarly condemned China’s illegal maneuvers and strive for peace and stability in the crucial international waterway.”

On Sunday, the US, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the European Union had separately condemned what the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) described as the CCG’s “dangerous and illegal use of water cannons” against Philippines Coast Guard vessels—BRP Malabrigo and BRP Cabra—escorting two military-chartered “indigenous” boats en route to Ayungin Shoal last Aug. 5.

The “indigenous” boats were to deliver food, water, fuel, and other water supplies to Philippine Marines troops stationed at the grounded BRP Sierra Madre, which serves as the country’s military outpost in Ayungin Shoal.