June factory output slows on production cuts on 3 items

THE reduction in the manufacture of food, fabricated metal, and beverages caused the country’s factory output to slow down in June, according to the latest Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) report.

Data showed the Volume of Production Index (VoPI) posted a 3.4-percent growth in June 2023. This was slower than the 7.7 percent in May 2023 but was an improvement compared to the contraction of 0.04 percent in June 2022.

Based on the data, the manufacture of food products contracted 3.2 percent; fabricated metals, 36.4 percent; and beverages, 7.7 percent in June 2023.

“The slower annual growth of the VoPI in June 2023 was mainly brought about by the annual declines in the same top three industry divisions that contributed to the slower growth of VaPI during the period,” the PSA said.

The Value of Production Index (VaPI) for manufacturing continued to increase by 3.9 percent annually in June 2023.

This was slower than its annual growth of 9.9 percent in the previous month. In June 2022, the VaPI recorded an annual growth rate of 7.8 percent.

The data showed that slower annual VaPI growth in June 2023 was mainly contributed by the annual drop in manufacture of food products industry division at a contraction of 0.4 percent in June 2023 from 10.8 percent annual increase in the previous month.

“The manufacture of food products contributed 36.8 percent to the downtrend of VaPI for the manufacturing section in June 2023,” the PSA said.

“Out of the 22 industry divisions for the manufacturing section, manufacture of food products was the industry division with the highest weight in the computation of VaPI,” it added.

With the slowdown in the VoPI, the manufacturing sector’s average capacity utilization rate also slowed to 73.2 percent in June 2023 from 73.4 percent in May 2022.

The average capacity utilization rate of the food manufacturing industry slowed to 71.9, the lowest since December 2022 when the rate was at 71.3.

Meanwhile, all industry divisions reported capacity utilization rates of more than 50 percent during the month.

The top three industry divisions in terms of reported capacity utilization rate were manufacture of machinery and equipment except electrical (81.5 percent), manufacture of transport equipment (80.8 percent), and manufacture of rubber and plastic products (80.2 percent).

“The proportion of establishments that operated at full capacity [90 percent to 100 percent] was 26.5 percent of the total number of responding establishments,” PSA said.

“Meanwhile, 36.7 percent operated at 70 to 89 percent capacity, and 36.8 percent operated below 70-percent capacity,” it added.

The data is based on the Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries report or the Production Index and Net Sales Index report.

The index monitors the production, net sales, inventories, and capacity utilization of selected manufacturing establishments to provide flash indicators on the performance of the manufacturing sector.

Image credits: Nonoy Lacza





