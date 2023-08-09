DTI R2 brings Padday na Lima back to the metro

Consistent in its pursuit to be a major supplier of minimally processed food and institutionally packed goods, the Padday na Lima Regional Trade Fair (RTF) of the Department of Trade and Industry Region 2 successfully launched on August 7.

DTI Undersecretary for Regional Operations Group Blesila A. Lantayona underlined the agency’s efforts in intensifying its programs and services, upgrading and upskilling MSMEs, and expressed his support and excitement to see the outcome of Cagayan Valley’s offering coming back to the metropolis.

The honorable undersecretary hopes for the support of the local government units, national government agencies, and other event partners, and urges the public to patronize local products.

Clockwise from left: Opening ceremony, DTI Region 2 Regional Leah Pulido Ocampo, DTI Undersecretary for Regional Operations Group Blesila A. Lantayona, Honorable Vice Mayor Artemio Simundac, on behalf of LGU Muntinlupa City

Honorable Mayor Rozzano Rufino B. Biazon, represented by Honorable Vice Mayor Artemio Simundac, on behalf of LGU Muntinlupa City, welcomed guests and participants, emphasized the city’s support and appreciation for this regional endeavor, and appreciated the Cagayan Valley for choosing their city as an avenue for business.

Dubbed the biggest marketing platform in Cagayan Valley, the weeklong fair is going to bring together top institutional buyers, over 100 local MSMEs and farmers, media industry professionals, and NCR-based consumers.

Going with the theme “Bringing the Flavors and Colors of Cagayan Valley Back to the Metro”, DTI Region 2, through the leadership of Regional Director Leah Pulido Ocampo, Padday na Lima is going to showcase the region’s craftsmanship, culture, and tastes as it goes back to its original home in Alabang, Muntinlupa City, after being held locally in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, for three consecutive years due to the pandemic.

This year’s edition highlights its tourism exhibitions, investment opportunities, new product innovations, business-to-business matching, and media experience tour.

Mayani Co-Founder and CEO of MAYANI JT Solis, DeliverE Co-Founder Pierre Curay, Batanes Provincial Governor Marilou Cayco, Nueva Vizcaya Provincial Vice Governor Eufemia Dacayo, and Quirino Provincial Administrator Carmelita B. Jimenez graced the launch.

Artisanal handcrafted products displayed in the fair are also available online through the Padday na Lima Webshop at paddaynalima.com, where NCR-based consumers could conveniently place their orders in the comfort of their homes.

Bottom left: DTI Region 2 Regional Leah Pulido Ocampo and DTI Undersecretary for Regional Operations Group Blesila A. Lantayona with key exectuives

With the success of the launch, DTI invites all the mall goers, buyers, resellers, institutional buyers, and manufacturers around the area to take advantage of the bounty of Cagayan Valley and support local MSMEs by visiting the fair at Carousel Court, Upper Ground Floor, West Wing, Festival Mall, Alabang, Muntinlupa City until 13 August 2023. #