China on Ayungin: PHL had it coming, US military supporting PHL in Ayungin

THE Chinese Embassy in Manila confirmed late Tuesday that the Chinese Coast Guard fired water cannons on two Philippine boats and two Philippine Coast Guard escort vessels on their way to Ayungin Shoal in West Philippine Sea.

The spokesperson of the Embassy said these actions are “warning law enforcement measures” and justified them as “necessary.”

The Embassy issued a statement in reaction to the incident on August 5 when the Chinese Coast Guard blasted water cannon on two resupply boats contracted by the Philippine Navy to transport food and other provisions to soldiers stationed in BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. Six Chinese Coast Guard and Navy vessels and two militia vessels blocked them and made dangerous maneuvers on the two Philippine Coast Guard vessels escorting the boats.

Manila “strongly protested” the dangerous maneuvers and called on Beijing to direct the Chinese Coast Guard and Navy to stop the harassment.

The Embassy said in adopting a “humanitarian approach,” China has allowed “temporary special arrangements” for the Philippines to deliver “necessary life supplies” such as food to the Filipino soldiers manning BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal or what China calls Ren’ai Jiao.

“But for some time, the Philippine side has been taking unilateral actions once and again, and seeking to overhaul and reinforce the military vessel in order to permanently occupy Ren’ai Jiao,” the spokesman said.

China, it added, made diplomatic representations telling the Philippines to stop reinforcing and overhauling the dilapidated BRP Sierra Madre, a World War II vintage landing ship tank. Such actions, they claimed, violate international law and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC).

They also suggested for both countries to talk as soon as possible to manage the Ren’ai Jiao “situation,” an effort they said was a “clear display of China’s goodwill and sincerity.”

“Regrettably, in disregard of China’s repeated dissuasion and warning, the Philippines tried to deliver the construction materials for overhauling and reinforcing the “grounded” military vessel. This is the cause of what happened there this time,” the spokesperson said.

The Embassy likewise lambasted the United States for helping the Philippines reinforce BRP Sierra Madre.

“For a time, the US has been inciting and supporting the Philippines attempts to overhaul and reinforce its military vessel that was deliberately “grounded” at Ren’ai Jiao. The US even sent over military aircraft and vessels to assist and support the Philippines, and repeatedly sought to threaten China by citing the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty,” the Embassy spokesperson wrote.

It also accused the US of “rallying” other countries in supporting the Philippines and “persistently sensationaliz(ing) the South China Sea issue.”

Aside from the US, countries such as Japan, Australia, Germany, France, Denmark, South Korea, New Zealand expressed concern over the recent firing of water cannons on Philippine vessels going to Ayungin Shoal.

“The South China Sea is not a ‘hunting ground’ for countries outside the region to meddle with, sow discord and provoke conflicts,” the spokesperson said. “We urge the US to respect China’s territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea, and respect regional countries’ efforts to uphold peace and stability in this region.”

The Embassy spokesman said they hope the Philippines will “meet China halfway and make joint efforts to start negotiations” on preventing maritime incidents such as what happened in Ayungin Shoal.

